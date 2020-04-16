Constantly flocking to social media amid lockdown? No, thanks, says Yami Gautam as she does not feel the need to put out tutorials

Updated: Apr 16, 2020 18:52 IST

There are workout, cooking, DIY videos galore from celebs amid the lockdown.But actor Yami Gautam, who is harnessing the power of the homemade by creating scrubs, gluten-free bread, pahadi cuisine, oil and more at home, says, “For anything that I’m doing, I’m not putting out a tutorial and I don’t any feel the need to do that. Everything’s available on YouTube.”

Emphasising that “we’re locked down for a very serious reason”, she says once the lockdown ends, people can’t behave like they used to as kids by feeling “Arre, school se chhuti mil gayi, now we can run out”. “There’s nothing to party or celebrate. We’ve just got to be grateful for the privileges we have,” adds the 31-year-old, who believes that while helping the underprivileged is something everyone must do, “when your right hand makes charity, your left hand shouldn’t know about it”.

The lockdown has come as a breather for the actor, for whom year 2019 was professionally fruitful, but personally “hard on health”. And just when she was set to dive into three new films this year, came this unexpected break spurred by the coronavirus pandemic.

“This (pause) has given me a very good amount of time to heal myself as much as I can inside out, and to just relax the mind and body. Otherwise, there’s never time... we’re always preparing ourselves for the next thing,” says Gautam.

At home, she’s “just living in the moment and taking it slowly, one day at a time”. A glimpse at her social media page tells you what she’s really up to, and it includes a lot of homemade items. She explains, “Just because things are so easily available to us, it never occurs to us that should we try and create something out of things available at home.”

Enjoying these “little inventions”, she says, “It keeps you grounded and keeps your mind functioning. It’s just about giving yourself that sense of direction in whatever catches your interest. It can’t be something this is something I have to do for Instagram. I have just organically kept making and doing things.”

All in all, she believes everyone has to “survive and sustain” this period and “make it positive for yourself and for whoever is around you”.

