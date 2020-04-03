Huma S Qureshi talks about her 21-step guide to sail through the 21-day lockdown

bollywood

Updated: Apr 04, 2020 00:00 IST

The 21-day lockdown period in the country has hit daily life hard Huma Qureshi, too, like most people, is cooped up inside her house, with work or shootings all stalled for a while. But the actor is looking at the bright side of things and has a plan in place for the whole stay-at-home situation till April 14.

“It’s hard time for everyone. Everyday I pray for those who’re fighting this Covid-19 situation from the front-line. Of course, sitting at home is awfully tough. However, nothing compared to what so many other people are doing. But one has to pass their time while at home also,” she continues, “As an actor, I feel I’ve got so much love from people and if through a post I can share a message or bring a smile to someone’s face, then that’s what will continue to do.”

Huma, 33, has been sharing one thing that she does each of these days, which includes cooking as well as engaging with fans with some fun fashion banter.

“What I’m doing everyday is basically waking up and starting my day with meditation. I’m also trying to do something new everyday, whether it’s learning a new recipe or learning how to play a flute. It could also be reaching out to somebody who’s feeling a bit low and cheering them up. I want everyone to do the same thing — reach out to each other and be there for them during such times,” she asserts.

While Huma has come to terms with the situation now, she admits that initially she, like many others, was confused about the whole lockdown scenario. “I was like ‘what are we going to do?’. Of course, I realise that the authorities have taken the right decision and we must all cooperate. We must all look forward to it and every day try and see a positive side to it. That’s also how the whole idea of sharing what I do each day came to me.”

She and her brother, actor Saqib Saleem are in Mumbai, while their parents are back home in Delhi. Huma says, “It’s a terrible situation. We’re very worried for them and their safety. But this is not just time for my family but for everyone’s family.”