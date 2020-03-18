Coronavirus lockdown: Eros Now is offering two months’ free subscription

bollywood

Eros Now is treating Indians to two months’ free subscription amid the coronavirus lockdown. The official Twitter handle of the streaming website made the announcement on Wednesday.

Eros Now shared a clip from Manmarziyan featuring Vicky Kaushal and Taapsee Pannu. In it, Taapsee is heard scolding Vicky for being irresponsible. “When your family asks you to get masks but you get beauty masks instead,” the caption read.

Don't be like Vicky!

To make #quarantinetime with family easier, we're giving you a 2-month subscription entirely on us! Use code STAYSAFE and enjoy your favourite movies and shows. #Staysafe, and stay entertained with #ErosNow.#covid_19 #coronavirus pic.twitter.com/EHX7y1iJLW — Eros Now (@ErosNow) March 18, 2020

A few titles on offer on Eros Now include Bajirao Mastani, Tanu Weds Manu Returns, Happy Phir Bhaag Jayegi and more. Older titles such as Omkara, Partner, Krrish, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam are also available.

Earlier this month, adult video site PornHub also made their premium content available to their Italian subscribers for free. Italy is among the worst hit nations in the world with 2,503 deaths and 31,506 cases. The entire country has been put under lockdown.

With movie theatres locked down for the foreseeable future, some studios took the extraordinary step of funneling new or recently released films onto home viewing platforms. Universal Pictures said Monday it will make its current and upcoming films available for on-demand rental, becoming the first major studio to break the traditional theatrical window of 90 days due to the pandemic.

The studio said it will put movies currently in theatres — Invisible Man, The Hunt, Emma— up for rental as early as Friday. It also said that Trolls World Tour, one of the only major releases left on the April calendar, will debut in theatres and on-demand services simultaneously. A 48-hour rental will cost $19.99.

