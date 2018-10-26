Court rejects injunction plea of Alok Nath’s wife against Vinta Nanda

A Mumbai sessions court has rejected actor Alok Nath’s wife’s application for an injunction order against writer Vinta Nanda, who has accused the actor of rape. According to ANI, the court has said that it cannot pass an injunction order against Nanda at this stage in the proceedings.

The application sought that Nanda be directed to refrain from speaking to the media or making statements against Nath. Earlier this month, the actor had filed a civil defamation suit against the writer-producer, after she accused him of rape. The actor had sought a written apology, along with a compensation of Re 1 and a restraining order against Nanda. She had also lodged a police complaint against Nath.

In a social media post in October, Nanda had alleged that the actor had raped her 19 years ago. Nath had refuted the allegations and also filed a civil defamation suit against Nanda.

Nanda recounted her personal trauma in a wrenching Facebook post. “I started to walk home on the empty streets... Midway I was accosted by this man who was driving his own car and he asked me to sit in it and said he would drop me home. I trusted him and sat in his car. I have faint memory after that. I can remember more liquor being poured into my mouth and I remember being violated endlessly. When I woke up the next afternoon, I was in pain,” she wrote.

Nanda credited actor Tanushree Dutta for giving her the strength to come forward with her story. Tanushree’s allegations of sexual harassment against Nana Patekar are seen to have been the driving force behind the Indian #MeToo movement.

In a response to ABP, Nath dismissed the allegation and said, “Neither I am denying this nor do I agree with it. It (rape) must have happened, but someone else would have done it. Well, I do not want to talk much about it. As for the matter, if it has come out, it will be stretched.”

Nath’s wife filed an application seeking an investigation into Nanda’s claims. “We have requested the court to order police to investigate the allegations. The allegations are meant to tarnish our client’s image. We do not want money. We are seeking only a monetary compensation of one rupee,” Alok Nath’s lawyer Ashok Saraogi was quoted by NDTV as saying.

Actors Deepika Amin and Sandhya Mridul also shared their accounts of allegedly being harassed by Nath. Renuka Shahne and Himani Shivpuri have said that Nath’s predatory behaviour was an industry open secret. A police complaint has been lodged against Nath.

First Published: Oct 26, 2018 14:18 IST