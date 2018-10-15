Alok Nath files defamation suit against Vinta Nanda, demands Re 1 in damages

Alok Nath has filed a civil defamation suit against writer-producer Vinta Nanda, who has accused him of rape. The actor has sought a written apology, along with a compensation of 1 rupee.

Earlier in the day, in a response to the notice issued by Cine and TV Artistes' Association (CINTAA), Alok Nath's lawyer Ashok Saraogi had denied all the allegations of sexual harassment made against his client.

Dhruti M Kapadia, Nanda's advocate, in a statement said they are going to fight out the matter legally, and said the "defamation proceedings are not served upon us as yet".

"However and whatever the proceedings will be, we will deal with everything following due process of law," Kapadia added.

Veteran writer-producer Vinita Nanda addresses a press meet regarding her allegations of sexual assault by actor Alok Nath 19 years ago. (PTI)

Vinta Nanda had accused Alok Nath of rape and narrated her horrifying ordeal in a Facebook post amid the ongoing #MeToo movement. Nanda was the writer and producer of tele serial Tara in the 90s, in which Nath played a lead role.

Bollywood actors Sandhya Mridul and Deepika Amin also accused Alok Nath of rowdy behaviour and shared their ordeals on social media.

In the wake of these allegations, the Indian Film and Television Directors' Association (IFTDA) also issued a notice to the veteran actor, seeking his stand on the rape allegations made against him.

The #MeToo movement gained momentum in India after Tanushree Dutta accused veteran actor Nana Patekar of sexual misconduct. Following the revelation, similar cases have tumbled out, rattling the media industry.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Oct 15, 2018 17:27 IST