Daas Dev song Sehmi Hai Dhadkan: Rahul Bhat, Richa Chadha, Aditi Rao Hydari keep it intense

Director Sudhir Mishra (Dharavi, Hazaron Khwahishein Aisi) is going to reinterpret Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay’s classic novel Devdas in his upcoming film Daas Dev, and its latest song, Sehmi Hai Dhadkan, is exactly what you would expect from the film.

The song, composed by Vipin Patwa, features Pakistani singer Atif Aslam’s voice, and shows the delicate relationship between the lead actors of the film. It presents Dev (Rahul Bhat), a vulnerable political scion, as someone who can’t control his anger. Richa Chadha and Adito Rao Hydari play Paro and Chandni who yearn for his love.

The song shows what the trailer couldn’t and that is the intensity of the basic premise. Sudhir Mishra has always focused on characters that are ready to sacrifice everything for one-sided love. Daas Dev is no different -- Dev and Chandni are suffering in their own ways.

In an earlier interview with the Hindustan Times, Mishra said, “It’s completely a new context. We can say it is about love in times of politics, corruption, hunger, power etc. It has turned out to be a strong romantic film with a kind of thriller.”

He continued, “As the name suggests, Daas Dev is the reverse journey of Dev (Rahul Bhat). In other films, it was a journey from Dev to Daas while here it’s the opposite. People should watch it as a new film. I have taken the characters from Devdas and flipped it around a lot.”

Daas Dev will hit the screens on March 23, 2018.