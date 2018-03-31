Deepika, Fawad, Karan Johar grace Filmfare’s Middle East edition re-launch in Dubai. See pics, videos

It was a star studded night in Dubai on Friday. Some of the biggest stars from Bollywood, including Deepika Padukone and Karan Johar, and Pakistani artists Fawad Khan descended on the desert city state for the re-launch of the popular film magazine Filmfare’s Middle East edition.

Pictures and videos of the occasion are now all over the internet and we can’t help notice how glitzy and glamorous the event was. In one of the videos, Karan, Fawad and fashion designer Manish Malhotra can be seen posing for the camera. While Karan and Fawad are dressed in black formal suits, Manish wears, what looks like, a Jodhpuri bandhgala in black. While Fawad and Manish can be seen smiling, Karan wears a slightly controlled look. Fawad looks his handsome self, sporting a full (but trimmed) beard.

In another video, all three are seated in an electric cart as they arrive at the venue. As the post shared on Instagram says, the editor of the said magazine, Manju, is also seated with them. There’s yet another video of the same ride, this time shot from another angle.

However, one of the most interesting pictures is a solo of Karan, where the filmmaker is looking away from the camera and wears a rather sharp look. His all-black suit has a massive multi-coloured skull etched on it, that simply dominates his overall demeanour. Do also take a good look at Karan’s new hairstyle -- a moderately Mohican haircut.

In another group of pictures, Fawad poses with Jitesh Pillai, the editor-in-chief of Filmfare. Popular Pakistani actor Mehwish Hayat, who gained fame for her film, Punjab Nahi Jaungi (the biggest grosser of 2017) was also present at the event.

In another picture, actor Diya Mirza can be seen taking a selfie with Jitesh and Fawad. Not one to miss an opportunity, Ssumier Pasricha of Pummy Aunty fame, too clicked a selfie with Fawad.

However, the queen of the night was definitely Deepika (who was also on the cover of the magazine). Launching the new edition of the magazine, Deepika looked stunning in an all-black full length dress. The story on the cover was aptly titled ‘Fearlessly Yours’.

