Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi return from Goa post shoot for Shakun Batra’s next. See pics

bollywood

Updated: Nov 02, 2020, 19:50 IST

Actors Deepika Padukone, Ananya Pandey and Siddhant Chaturvedi have returned from Goa, where they were shooting for Shakun Batra’s next. All three of them were spotted at the Kalina airport in Mumbai post their return.

While Deepika was seen in a shirt dress, Ananya was in a crop top and denims and wore a hat, whereas Siddhant was seen in casuals. All three sported masks for safety amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Ananya Panday and Deepika Padukone leave from Kalina airport. ( Varinder Chawla )

Ananya Panday waves to paparazzi at Kalina airport. ( Varinder Chawla )

Siddhant Chaturvedi at Kalina airport. ( Varinder Chawla )

Deepika Padukone leaves from Kalina airport. ( Varinder Chawla )

Ananya recently celebrated her 22nd birthday on the sets of the film last week. Deepika wrote a loving note for her young co-star on her Instagram stories. She wrote, “My Baby Girl... Words cannot describe the love I feel for you. And even though we’ve just met, I feel proud to see the smart, sensitive and witty girl you’ve grown into! Wishing you good health, happiness, super stardom and truck loads of biscoff my love! I love you...”

The yet-to-be-titled film was to be shot in Sri Lanka but the schedule had to be called off owing to the coronavirus pandemic. The Shakun Batra directorial will be co-produced by Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta. The film, whose title is yet to be revealed, is set for a Valentine’s Day release next year. It will reportedly target the young audience with its story which is said to revolve around modern-day relationships.

Talking to Hindustan Times about her character in the film, Deepika had said, “You can’t call Shakun’s film ‘light’ either... Although the overall tonality of the film is slightly lighter than my last film, in terms of inner, emotional turmoil my character goes through, it’s quite challenging. The overall genre of the film is something we haven’t seen much in Indian cinema, it’s called domestic noir. I don’t think that’s a genre we are very familiar with, but at the same time the audience is completely ready for it, as we have been exposed to that genre in different ways, whether through Hollywood films or OTT platforms. What I enjoy and look forward to, as far as this film is concerned, Shakun has this strong point with people and relationships.”

