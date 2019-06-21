Deepika Padukone and Prakash Padukone head to catch a flight together, Tara Sutaria goes out for a fun outing. See pics

Weekend began early for the Bollywood celebrities this week. Deepika Padukone, who just stunned her fans by walking the red carpet at the recently held Grazia Millennial Awards in a green dress, was seen with her father and ace shuttler Prakash Padukone at the Mumbai airport.

Katrina Kaif, who had flown to Auli to perform at the multi-crore Gupta wedding, returned to Mumbai on Friday. She was spotted at the airport in a pink sweatshirt and black tights. Rapper Badshah and TV actor Surbhi Jyoti had also performed at the event.

Deepika Padukone with father Prakash Padukone and Katrina Kaif at Mumbai airport. ( Varinder Chawla )

Parineeti Chopra is currently training for her next film, the Saina Nehwal biopic. She was seen at the Khar Gymkhana with her badminton kit. Janhvi Kapoor is also working on her next film, the Gunjan Saxena biopic. She was spotted post her regular gym session.

Janhvi Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra at the gym. ( Varinder Chawla )

Many celebrities attended the special screening of Shahid Kapoor Kiara Advani’s Kabir Singh on Thursday. Varun Dhawan, Sonakshi Sinha, Vicky Kaushal, Ishaan Khatter, Janhvi, Anil Kapoor and Boney Kapoor were spotted at the screening.

Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani, Ishaan Khatter, Janhvi Kapoor and Siddhant Chaturvedi at Kabir Singh screening. ( Varinder Chawla )

Vicky Kaushal, Varun Dhawan and Sonakshi Sinha at Kabir Singh screening. ( Varinder Chawla )

Vicky was later spotted at a salon on Friday. He is sporting a cropped haircut these days. Among others spotted out and about in the city are Diana Penty, Tara Sutaria, Suniel Shetty and Sidharth Malhotra. While Tara was seen with a friend at a cafe on Thursday, Diana Penty was seen at a restaurant on Friday.

Sidharth is currently working on his next film and was seen at a dance class. He has three films lined up for release: Jabariya Jodi, Marjaavaan and Shershaah. Vidyut Jammwal was seen at a dubbing studio in Andheri.

Vicky Kaushal, Sidharth Malhotra, Diana Penty and Sidharth Malhotra spotted in Mumbai. ( Varinder Chawla )

Vidyut Jammwal at a dubbing studio. ( Varinder Chawla )

Neil Nitin Mukesh has wrapped up his film, Bypass Road and partied with the rest of the team at the wrap-up bash. He was joined by wife Rukmini and daughter Nurvi, father Neil Nitin Mukesh and brother Naman at the bash. Adah Sharma plays the female lead in the film.

Naman, Nitin Mukesh, Neil Nitin Mukesh and Adah Sharma at Bypass Road wrap-up bash. ( Varinder Chawla )

First Published: Jun 21, 2019 18:36 IST