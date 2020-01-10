e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Deepika Padukone broke down while filming harrowing Chhapaak scene, had therapist present: Meghna Gulzar

Deepika Padukone broke down while filming harrowing Chhapaak scene, had therapist present: Meghna Gulzar

Director Meghna Gulzar has said that Deepika Padukone broke down while filming a harrowing scene for Chhapaak, and had a therapist present during shooting.

bollywood Updated: Jan 10, 2020 17:01 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Deepika Padukone in a scene from Chhapaak.
Deepika Padukone in a scene from Chhapaak.
         

Director Meghna Gulzar has said that actor Deepika Padukone broke down on the sets of their film Chhapaak, and that Deepika’s therapist was present on set. Deepika has a history of depression, and has often spoken about it publicly.

“That scene where she sees herself for the first time post the surgery, it hit her really hard. She did it in two takes and broke down. I just left everything and held on to her till she collected herself back,” Meghna said, according to Pinkvilla. She added that Deepika’s therapist was there throughout production.

Hindustantimes

Previously, Deepika had said in an interview that her depression “did spiral through the process of this movie (Chhapaak).” She added, “I needed to have my counsellor on the sets of the movie with me. It came out of my nowhere and I was also caught off-guard. I started feeling it coming on and I thought maybe I am just tired or it is the long hours. But then it got really bad and I started feeling claustrophobic. It was very tough for me emotionally. To think about those days and put myself emotionally through that…”

Also read: Deepika Padukone says her depression spiraled again during Chhapaak: ‘It got really bad, felt claustrophobic’

Chhapaak is based on the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal, who broke down during a song launch event of the film. Deepika was also seen getting emotional during the event, and consoling Laxmi.

The film has received positive reviews, with praise directed towards Deepika’s performance and Meghna’s restrained direction.

