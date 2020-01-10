Deepika Padukone broke down while filming harrowing Chhapaak scene, had therapist present: Meghna Gulzar

bollywood

Updated: Jan 10, 2020

Director Meghna Gulzar has said that actor Deepika Padukone broke down on the sets of their film Chhapaak, and that Deepika’s therapist was present on set. Deepika has a history of depression, and has often spoken about it publicly.

“That scene where she sees herself for the first time post the surgery, it hit her really hard. She did it in two takes and broke down. I just left everything and held on to her till she collected herself back,” Meghna said, according to Pinkvilla. She added that Deepika’s therapist was there throughout production.

Previously, Deepika had said in an interview that her depression “did spiral through the process of this movie (Chhapaak).” She added, “I needed to have my counsellor on the sets of the movie with me. It came out of my nowhere and I was also caught off-guard. I started feeling it coming on and I thought maybe I am just tired or it is the long hours. But then it got really bad and I started feeling claustrophobic. It was very tough for me emotionally. To think about those days and put myself emotionally through that…”

Chhapaak is based on the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal, who broke down during a song launch event of the film. Deepika was also seen getting emotional during the event, and consoling Laxmi.

The film has received positive reviews, with praise directed towards Deepika’s performance and Meghna’s restrained direction.

