Deepika Padukone dances into the New Year with Vikrant Massey, shares throwback video from Chhapaak sets

Updated: Dec 31, 2019 19:47 IST

Actor Deepika Padukone is gearing up for the release of her upcoming movie Chhapaak. On Tuesday she shared a throwback video to welcome the New Year. In it, Deepika and co-star Vikrant Massey can be seen dancing to a Punjabi track in their car while on their way to a shoot location.

The actor took to social media to share the latest #Dpisms clip and captioned it: “Welcoming the New Year like...(with my partner in crime)... #chhapaak #10thjanuary.” The two are seen pulling some crazy bhangra moves all the while sitting in their car seats. Deepika is seen in full prosthetics while Vikrant also appears ready to shoot a scene.

Directed by Meghna Gulzar and written by Atika Chohan along with Meghna, Chhapaak is set to hit theatres on January 10. The film is co-produced by Meghna and Deepika along with Fox Star Studios and Mriga Films.

Deepika says she wishes to create an impact on the society with the film. “I wanted to work in this film and produce this film because the more this story reaches people the more it is good for society, the country, and the world,” the actor told ANI. “It is important to deliver the message that Laxmi and other survivors are an inspiration to us. I wanted to make this film to show what these survivors had made out of their life after going through such incidents,” she added.

The movie is based on the real-life acid attack survivor Laxmi who was attacked in 2005 when she was 15. Laxmi had to undergo several surgeries and she later took up the job of helping acid attack survivors and promoted campaigns against such attacks. Padukone portrays the character of Malti in the film, inspired by Laxmi.

