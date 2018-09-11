Deepika Padukone gets super excited about her Madame Tussauds statue. Watch video

Deepika Padukone is the latest Bollywood celebrity who will be immortalised in wax at Madame Tussauds. Deepika joins actors Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Hrithik Roshan and Madhuri Dixit-Nene, who have all been honoured with their own wax statues at the iconic museum in London.

In July, Deepika announced the exciting news in a Facebook Live video, revealing that her statue will be unveiled in 2019 at Madame Tussauds in London and in New Delhi. Deepika also went to the United Kingdom to be measured for her wax figures.

Even as Madame Tussauds is putting the finishing touches on her statue, Deepika opened up about getting the wax treatment in an interview with filmmaker Farah Khan for Elle India.

“For me that moment of just meeting the entire team, all those memories were just coming back of when I went to London for the first time,” the National-level badminton player, award-winning actor, mental health campaigner and international style icon tells Farah in the clip below:

Deepika, who was named by TIME Magazine as one of the 100 Most Influential People in the World in 2018, had earlier said, “I hope they (fans) love it as much as we’ve enjoyed the process of creating the figure. Madame Tussauds is so iconic in so many ways all over the world. It just feels great that I can be a small part of it.”

Deepika, who is the elder daughter of legendary Indian badminton player Prakash Padukone, trained to follow in her dad’s footsteps. She even represented Karnataka in the national games. However, destiny had other plans for her. She soon made it to the ramp, and made her Bollywood debut in no time: She was launched with Om Shanti Om, directed by Farah Khan. It starred her in a double role.

After a brief lull in her career, she was back with a bang with a moving performance in Cocktail. Since then, her career’s been on an upswing thanks to successful films like Love Aaj Kal, Piku, Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani, Chennai Express, Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat.



First Published: Sep 11, 2018 14:07 IST