Deepika Padukone glows in a white pant suit as she attends Wimbledon finals with sister Anisha, see pics

Actor Deepika Padukone and her sister, golfer Anisha Padukone made a starry presence at the Wimbledon men’s singles finals held on Sunday in London. The Chhapaak actor made an entry in a flowy cream-coloured pant suit by designer Ralph Lauren. Pictures of the actor were shared by her fan pages.

Deepika had also shared a picture of invites for Anisha and herself. Deepika is currently in England to shoot for Kabir Khan’s 83. While the film stars her husband, actor Ranveer Singh, in the lead role of former cricketer Kapil Dev, Deepika will be seen in a small supportive role of his wife, Romi.

It shouldn’t come as a surprise that Deepika is such a sports enthusiast. The actor, who went up to the national level in badminton, is the daughter of legendary Indian badminton ace, Prakash Padukone, the only Indian to win the prestigious All England’s Open apart from Pullela Gopichand.

Deepika wrapped up shooting for director Meghna Gulzar’s directorial Chhapaak, where Deepika will be seen as an acid attack survivor. The film is inspired by real-life acid attack survivor from Delhi, Laxmi Aggarwal.

Deepika, meanwhile, has been enjoying her time in England while at work. On July 6, she shared an adorable post marking Ranveer’s birthday. Sharing his childhood picture, she wrote: “Sensitive & emotional,caring & compassionate,generous & gentle,funny & intelligent,delightful & faithful...all this and so much more... To my husband,my friend,my lover,my confidante...but more often than not,my child,my infant,my toddler,my dot,my pineapple,my sunshine,my rainbow...May you forever and always be this way...I love you...”

Pictures of her having a good time with director Kabir Khan’s daughter Sairah were shared by the director’s wife, former VJ Mini Mathur. She wrote: “Clearly @sairahkabir is having the most fun on the #83 shoot !! And @deepikapadukone gave her some serious girl goals :) @kabirkhankk”

First Published: Jul 15, 2019 09:05 IST