Deepika Padukone glows in a white pant suit as she attends Wimbledon finals with sister Anisha, see pics

Actor Deepika Padukone and her sister, golfer Anisha Padukone made a starry presence at the Wimbledon men’s singles finals held on Sunday in London. The Chhapaak actor made an entry in a flowy cream-coloured pant suit by designer Ralph Lauren. Pictures of the actor were shared by her fan pages.Deepika had also shared a picture of invites for Anisha and herself. Deepika is currently in England to shoot for Kabir Khan’s 83. While the film stars her husband, actor Ranveer Singh, in the lead role of former cricketer Kapil Dev, Deepika will be seen in a small supportive role of his wife, Romi. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bollywud.IN🔥 (@bollywud.in) on Jul 14, 2019 at 6:27pm PDT View this post on Instagram The RL50 Handbag heads to #Wimbledon, carried by #DeepikaPadukone. . The film star paired the new iconic bag with pieces from Ralph Lauren Collection and Polo Ralph Lauren, including a Spring 2019 Collection sweeping, cotton-linen palazzo pant. . #RLCollection #PoloRalphLauren #TheRL50 A post shared by Ralph Lauren (@ralphlauren) on Jul 14, 2019 at 10:30am PDT View this post on Instagram On the closing day of The Championships, #Wimbledon, we followed actress and producer #DeepikaPadukone as she prepared to head to Centre Court for the tournament’s final matches. . Here, she wears a lightweight silk georgette blouse from @PoloRalphLauren. . #PoloRalphLauren A post shared by Ralph Lauren (@ralphlauren) on Jul 14, 2019 at 9:43am PDT View this post on Instagram Deepika Padukone, Henry Golding, Brooklyn Beckham, Hana Cross, Choi Siwan at #WimbledonFinal in London. A post shared by Deepika Padukone Fanpage (@deepika.padukone.fanpage) on Jul 14, 2019 at 9:10am PDT View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on Jul 14, 2019 at 6:32am PDT Also read: Arjun Reddy star Vijay Deverakonda refuses to watch Shahid Kapoor’s Kabir Singh: ‘Why would I watch that film?’It shouldn’t come as a surprise that Deepika is such a sports enthusiast. The actor, who went up to the national level in badminton, is the daughter of legendary Indian badminton ace, Prakash Padukone, the only Indian to win the prestigious All England’s Open apart from Pullela Gopichand.Deepika wrapped up shooting for director Meghna Gulzar’s directorial Chhapaak, where Deepika will be seen as an acid attack survivor. The film is inspired by real-life acid attack survivor from Delhi, Laxmi Aggarwal.Deepika, meanwhile, has been enjoying her time in England while at work. On July 6, she shared an adorable post marking Ranveer’s birthday. Sharing his childhood picture, she wrote: “Sensitive & emotional,caring & compassionate,generous & gentle,funny & intelligent,delightful & faithful...all this and so much more... To my husband,my friend,my lover,my confidante...but more often than not,my child,my infant,my toddler,my dot,my pineapple,my sunshine,my rainbow...May you forever and always be this way...I love you...”Pictures of her having a good time with director Kabir Khan’s daughter Sairah were shared by the director’s wife, former VJ Mini Mathur. She wrote: “Clearly @sairahkabir is having the most fun on the #83 shoot !! And @deepikapadukone gave her some serious girl goals :) @kabirkhankk”Follow @htshowbiz for more