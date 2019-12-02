Deepika Padukone hugs Boney Kapoor as he tears up at Sridevi biography launch. Watch video

bollywood

Updated: Dec 02, 2019 14:32 IST

Actor Deepika Padukone consoled film producer Boney Kapoor as he teared up at the launch event of a new biography of his wife, the late actor Sridevi. Videos from the event, held on Sunday in New Delhi, have been shared online.

In a video, Deepika can be seen making a speech at the event. “I think this evening for me is bittersweet. We miss her. But at the same time, I feel extremely honoured that the family gave me this opportunity.” Deepika added that the Kapoors have always been big champions of her work. “Without fail, for every movie of mine that released, they would send me a personal message,” she said.

Titled Sridevi: The Eternal Screen Goddess, the book, written by Satyarth Nayak, features a foreword written by actor Kajol. “I have grown up watching Sridevi’s superstardom on film-sets and her magic on the big screen. She is an institution of acting and will forever remain my most favourite icon. So happy Penguin gave me this opportunity to write this foreword,” Kajol said in a statement. Also present at the launch event was Sridevi’s English Vinglish director Gauri Shinde.

Also read: Boney Kapoor breaks down at Sridevi’s wax statue unveiling at Madame Tussauds Singapore with Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi

Sridevi died at the age of 54 on February 24, 2018, in Dubai. She was there to attend the wedding of nephew Mohit Marwah. Her death was ruled to be a case of accidental drowning. Sridevi won a posthumous National Film Award for her performance in Mom. On her birth anniversary in August, Boney posted a message on social media for her. “Happy Birthday Jaan, missing you every minute of my life , keep on guiding us , you will remain with us till eternity,” he wrote.

Follow @htshowbiz for more