Deepika Padukone is the only Indian actress to feature in Business of Fashion 500 list

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 17:10 IST

Actor Deepika Padukone is the only Indian actress to feature in the Business of Fashion list better known as BoF 500. Considered to be the definitive professional index of people shaping the $2.4 trillion fashion industry, it is decided by nominations received from current BoF 500 members, data analysis and research.

Commenting on Deepika, Business Of Fashion shared, “One of the highest-paid actors in Bollywood was featured on the April cover of American Vogue and has become a red carpet mainstay by mixing Parisian haute couture labels with homegrown Indian designers.”

Apart from Deepika, only Indian who made to the list is Saitex founder and chief executive Sanjeev Bhal.

Deepika Padukone at the Green Carpet of 20th IIFA Awards, in Mumbai on Sep 18, 2019. ( IANS )

Deepika recently put up a stunning appearance at the Paris Fashion Week in a printed maxi dress paired with a brown overcoat and fishnet boots. She also stole the spotlight at the IIFA Awards held last month in a purple feather gown with a long veil.

Deepika was also named one of the 100 most influential people in the world in 2018 by Time magazine. She also created a huge buzz lately for bagging the first rank under the title of India’s most trusted personality in the female actor category according to the TRA (Trust Research Advisory) list. Her successful career has made her the most sought after celebrities among brands.

Deepika has already wrapped up the shooting of her upcoming films, Chhapaak and ‘83. She plays an acid attack survivor in Chhapaak, based on the life of Laxmi Agarwal. In 83’, she will be seen sharing the screen space with husband Ranveer Singh for the fourth time. While Ranveer plays veteran cricketer Kapil Dev, Deepika plays his wife Romi Dev in the film.

First Published: Oct 03, 2019 16:52 IST