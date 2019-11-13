Deepika Padukone on working with Ranveer Singh after marriage: ‘When camera starts rolling, we are actors not husband and wife’

bollywood

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 16:33 IST

Bollywood couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s wedding was nothing short of a fairytale. While they were coy about admitting their relationship before their marriage, post it, they have been setting major couple goals painting the town red as well as social media. And Deepika says the past one year has been a lot of “fun.”

“Before marriage, we kept it very traditional in a way that we didn’t want to live in with each other and discover each other before we got married. I think we are both quite traditional that way. Discovering aspects about each other and, living with each other has been so much fun,” gushes the 33-year-old.

Their two-day wedding celebrations in Lake Como had two ceremonies – the first was a traditional Konkani Brahmin style wedding on November 14, followed by Anand Karaj the next day.

While their wedding was an elaborate affair which was followed by multiple receptions, the couple is keeping things very low-key family affair for their anniversary celebrations. They will visit Tirupati Balaji temple and the Padmavathi temple on November 14 and then fly to Amritsar to visit the Golden Temple on November 15.

The couple has also been keeping very busy this past one year with their respective work commitments. But Deepika says they have always made sure to make time for each other.

“Yes, we have been extremely busy. We have had our hands full with our professional commitments and it will be like this for a while. But despite that, whatever time off we get we spend it with one another and we value that and look forward to it,” shares the actor.

The couple , who has worked together in films such as Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela (2013), Bajirao Mastani (2015) and Padmaavat (2018), have taken the collaboration forward after marriage as well. They star together in Kabir Khan’s sports drama ‘83 in which Ranveer plays cricketer Kapil Dev and Deepika plays his wife, Romi Dev.

So how has it been working together post marriage? “It wasn’t any different from the earlier times. We are both so obsessed with our work that on set, we don’t really think about our personal relationship. All we think about are the character and the nuances of the scenes. When the camera starts rolling, we are actors not husband and wife,” Deepika concludes.

