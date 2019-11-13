Deepika Padukone sizzles in red, Ranveer Singh teases her calling it ‘the colour of passion hayye’

bollywood

Actor Deepika Padukone just returned to Mumbai after attending her friend’s wedding in Bengaluru and didn’t kill any time in getting back to the work mode. The actor decked up for an event and shared stunning pictures of herself in a red dress. And, expectedly, she got the best reactions from husband Ranveer Singh who never shies away from dropping candid comments on his wife’s Instagram pictures.

Deepika posted one long shot and two close up pictures of herself in a red dress, with red lips and her hair tied in a ponytail. She accessorised it with a few gold chains and matching stilettoes and wrote in the caption, “RED- is the color that makes people hungry. Red also instantly attracts attention,makes people excited,energetic and increases heart rate! All of the things I’m going for today!”

The first close up picture got more than 1.4 million ‘likes’ within a few hours including one from Kartik Aaryan. However, it was Ranveer who grabbed attention with his confession. “Yes ! All of the above are happening to me right now,” he wrote in the comments section.

Another close up picture got more than 9 lakh ‘likes’ with Ranveer dropping in a cheeky comment. “The colour of Passion hayye,” he wrote. He also called it his “spirit colour” in his reaction to the third picture.

Ranveer and Deepika often engage in fun banter on the social media. The two are all set to celebrate their first wedding anniversary on November 14 after tying the knot in Italy last year. As per a source, the couple will keep it a private affair and will ring in the celebrations with their family.

The source revealed, “On 14th of November, they will be at Tirupati visiting the Balaji and the Padmavathi temple and then fly to Amritsar to visit the Golden Temple on the 15th of November. The entire family will fly back to Mumbai on the 15th.”

Deepika and Ranveer will be seen for the fifth time together in Kabir Khan’s upcoming film, ‘83. While Ranveer plays veteran cricketer Kapil Dev, Deepika plays his wife Romi Dev in the film. She will also be seen in Chhapaak and a film that will be a female take on Mahabharat.

