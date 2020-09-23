Deepika Padukone pens note in praise of Ayushmann Khurrana, Anand Ahuja shares first Snapchat message he sent to Sonam Kapoor

Updated: Sep 23, 2020 10:23 IST

Here are top 5 entertainment news stories of the day:

Ayushmann Khurrana only Indian actor on Time’s 100 most influential list, Deepika Padukone praises actor

Ayushmann Khurrana has been named among world’s 100 most influential people by the Time Magazine. The actor took to Instagram to share how “honoured” he was to be a part of the group. He shares the honour with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who, too, has been named in the list.

Taapsee Pannu says she will ‘break all ties’ with Anurag Kashyap if he is found guilty of sexual harassment

Actor Taapsee Pannu is standing by filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, who has been accused of sexual harassment by actor Payal Ghosh. She, however, says that if he is found guilty, she will be the ‘first person to break ties with him’.

Enola Holmes movie review: Forget Superman, Henry Cavill is Sher-locked into a new Netflix franchise now

Providing children with a heroine that they can look up to, and their parents with enough thematic meat to chew on, Netflix’s Enola Holmes is an energetic and empowering update of Arthur Conan Doyle’s iconic stories, for Gen Z.

When Kajol revealed that daughter Nysa convinced her to do Dilwale: ‘I wanted to cry, I wanted to laugh’

Kajol, in an appearance on Anupam Kher’s chat show in 2015, revealed that her daughter Nysa convinced her to do Dilwale, which was her seventh film with Shah Rukh Khan. It marked Kajol’s return to acting after a five-year gap.

Anand Ahuja reveals first-ever Snapchat message to Sonam Kapoor during their courtship, see pic

Sonam Kapoor’s husband Anand Ahuja shared an old picture of her airport look on Instagram stories and revealed his first-ever Snapchat message to her during their courtship. He said that he struck up a conversation with her about the selfie she had posted, in which she was wearing the same white sneakers as in the picture shared by him.

