Deepika Padukone’s thigh high slit, Disha Patani’s dazzle wins Elle Beauty Awards’ red carpet

Trust Deepika Padukone to jazz up every red carpet that she walks on. She again pulled off the perfect look as she graced the red carpet at Elle Beauty Awards 2018. Dressed in a metallic gown with a thigh high slit, Deepika was quite the diva. She wore her hair in a low pony with a string of pearls as her only accessory.

Sonakshi Sinha looked dazzling in an off-shoulder black gown with flares at the hem. Deepika and Sonakshi posed for photos together at the event. While Vicky Kaushal looked dapper at the awards, Disha Patani’s silver gown with tie-up detail at the hem turned heads too. Among those who added stardust to the awards were Twinkle Khanna and Chitrangada Singh.

Deepika also shot for Karan Johar’s Koffee With Karan on Sunday. In the season opener of the chat show, Deepika would be seen with Alia Bhatt. The three – Deepika, Alia and Karan – shared a number of photos from the sets, giving a sneak peek to the audience.

The actor also announced her next film recently. She will portray the role of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal in a film directed by Meghna Gulzar. “When I heard this story, I was deeply moved as it’s not just one of violence but of strength and courage, hope and victory. It made such an impact on me, that personally and creatively, I needed to go beyond and so the decision to turn producer,” she told Mumbai Mirror.

First Published: Oct 07, 2018 11:12 IST