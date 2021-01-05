e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Deepika Padukone shares a reel of her most precious personal and professional memories, watch here

Deepika Padukone shares a reel of her most precious personal and professional memories, watch here

On her birthday, actor Deepika Padukone shared a highlight reel of her most precious memories, both personal and professional. Watch it here.

bollywood Updated: Jan 05, 2021, 21:52 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times
Deepika Padukone celebrates her birthday on January 5.
Deepika Padukone celebrates her birthday on January 5.
         

Actor Deepika Padukone has shared a highlight reel of the most memorable moments from her life and career on her birthday. Deepika took to Instagram shortly after her husband, Ranveer Singh, posted a special birthday message for her.

She wrote in her caption, “The journey has been nothing short of incredible...& for that I’ve got my family, friends and all of you to thank!” The reel included pictures of Deepika as a child, with parents Prakash and Ujjala Padukone, and sister Anisha. It also had glimpses of her many films, including her debut, Om Shanti Om; Cocktail, Piku; and Chhapaak, among others. She also highlighted her organisation, The Live Love Laugh Foundation, which is devoted to increasing awareness about mental health.

 

The reel ended with pictures of Deepika with Ranveer, from their wedding and the many pre-wedding functions. The couple tied the knot in Italy in 2018.

Earlier in the day, they were spotted out on brunch, twinning in tracksuits. While Deepika wore a brown ensemble with sunglasses, Ranveer was spotted in a grey tracksuit. Both made sure to wear masks. In his birthday post for her, Ranveer shared a picture of Deepika as a baby, and wrote, “My jaan, my life, my gudiya. Happy birthday!!! @deepikapadukone.”

The couple recently returned from a quick New Year’s trip to Ranthambore with her parents and sister. Sharing a collection of images and videos from the vacation, Deepika posted on Instagram, “What my New Years looked like...”

