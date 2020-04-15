Deepika Padukone ‘started young’ on her Bollywood career, here’s her childhood pic as proof

bollywood

Actor Deepika Padukone is one of the most beautiful actors in Bollywood today. However, it seems, she was sharpening her skills as an actor right from a tender age. The actor shared a new picture from a stage performance in her childhood, as if to prove the point.

Sharing a new picture, she wrote: “Started young...” In it, wearing a black body-fitting dress with a black hat to go and a pair of black pumps, she can be seen dancing onstage. There are two other children onstage as well.

Her fans were obviously elated to see their star’s childhood pictures; many of them dropped red heart and clapping hands emojis as compliment. Deepika is, of course, in the habit of sharing pictures from her childhood. Few days back, she had shared picture where she is sitting on the ground with other kids her age and having food and had written: “Basic...” Her younger sister Anisha had commented “rocking the katori cut”.

Deepika has been stying productive during the lockdown period. Looks like a major part of her time goes in cooking, which she rather enjoys. And giving us a peek into the culinary skills is her husband Ranveer Singh. She had once prepared pizza while at another time, the spread included Thai green curry, rice and Tom Yum soup with freshly baked cake and ice cream.

Deepika, it appears, can’t say still and needs to constantly do something. So much so that Ranveer had complained about it in their family WhatsApp group. Speaking to Anupama Chopra, Deepika had said, “My mother always says it, Ranveer keeps saying it, ‘Can you sit in one place? Can you not have to do something all the time?’ And I don’t know. I am always up to something, my mind is always occupied. He calls it ‘phat-phat’ and then he complains on the family group,” she said.

