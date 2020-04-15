e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 15, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Deepika Padukone ‘started young’ on her Bollywood career, here’s her childhood pic as proof

Deepika Padukone ‘started young’ on her Bollywood career, here’s her childhood pic as proof

Deepika Padukone shared another throwback picture from her childhood days, where she is onstage and dancing. See it here.

bollywood Updated: Apr 15, 2020 13:19 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Deepika Padukone shared a throwback picture where she is dancing on the stage.
Deepika Padukone shared a throwback picture where she is dancing on the stage.
         

Actor Deepika Padukone is one of the most beautiful actors in Bollywood today. However, it seems, she was sharpening her skills as an actor right from a tender age. The actor shared a new picture from a stage performance in her childhood, as if to prove the point.

Sharing a new picture, she wrote: “Started young...” In it, wearing a black body-fitting dress with a black hat to go and a pair of black pumps, she can be seen dancing onstage. There are two other children onstage as well.

 

View this post on Instagram

Started young...🙈

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on

Her fans were obviously elated to see their star’s childhood pictures; many of them dropped red heart and clapping hands emojis as compliment. Deepika is, of course, in the habit of sharing pictures from her childhood. Few days back, she had shared picture where she is sitting on the ground with other kids her age and having food and had written: “Basic...” Her younger sister Anisha had commented “rocking the katori cut”.

Also read: Milind Soman, Ankita Konwar celebrate Rongali Bihu with egg fight ‘which apparently is the thing to do’

Deepika has been stying productive during the lockdown period. Looks like a major part of her time goes in cooking, which she rather enjoys. And giving us a peek into the culinary skills is her husband Ranveer Singh. She had once prepared pizza while at another time, the spread included Thai green curry, rice and Tom Yum soup with freshly baked cake and ice cream.

Deepika, it appears, can’t say still and needs to constantly do something. So much so that Ranveer had complained about it in their family WhatsApp group. Speaking to Anupama Chopra, Deepika had said, “My mother always says it, Ranveer keeps saying it, ‘Can you sit in one place? Can you not have to do something all the time?’ And I don’t know. I am always up to something, my mind is always occupied. He calls it ‘phat-phat’ and then he complains on the family group,” she said.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
India likely to have a normal monsoon this year, predicts IMD
India likely to have a normal monsoon this year, predicts IMD
India fast-tracks HCQ supplies to UAE, leverages drug to get test kits elsewhere
India fast-tracks HCQ supplies to UAE, leverages drug to get test kits elsewhere
Covid-19| Gujarat CM to self-isolate for a week after MLA he met tests positive
Covid-19| Gujarat CM to self-isolate for a week after MLA he met tests positive
Govt issues revised guidelines for Covid-19 lockdown: What’s mandatory, what’s prohibited
Govt issues revised guidelines for Covid-19 lockdown: What’s mandatory, what’s prohibited
Covid-19 lockdown: 13 activities that will remain suspended till May 3
Covid-19 lockdown: 13 activities that will remain suspended till May 3
Horror on tape: Speeding Suzuki Swift flies after hitting roundabout
Horror on tape: Speeding Suzuki Swift flies after hitting roundabout
‘Was scared to bowl doosra’: Saqlain recalls dismissing Sachin in 1999 Test
‘Was scared to bowl doosra’: Saqlain recalls dismissing Sachin in 1999 Test
Covid-19: Could Ebola trial drug be the answer, robots serve patients | Top 5 stories from HT
Covid-19: Could Ebola trial drug be the answer, robots serve patients | Top 5 stories from HT
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 lockdown GuidelinesCovid-19 State-Wise CasesCoronavirus cases in IndiaToday SensexMumbai Coronavirus UpdateCovid-19Covid-19 countSachin Tendulkar

don't miss

latest news

india news

bollywood news