Deepika Padukone was Imtiaz Ali’s first choice for Rockstar, but the role went to Nargis Fakhri

bollywood

Updated: Nov 11, 2020, 14:28 IST

Director Imtiaz Ali’s cult hit Rockstar released nine years ago. The film cemented Ranbir Kapoor as a quintessential Imtiaz hero, and gave Nargis Fakhri her Bollywood debut.

But did you know that Imtiaz had initially eyed Deepika Padukone for the lead role? In a post on her website years later, the filmmaker had written about their meeting, and how the collaboration never came to pass.

In his 2019 post, he described the meeting: “She got off the car at the hotel porch and looked at me. I immediately knew that this is the girl I have come to meet. She also immediately knew that I am the director she had come to meet because she had those eyes, that looked as if they know.”

He added, “None of Deepika’s movies had released till then. I had come to meet her for Rockstar. I wanted her for Rockstar but the movie did not get made till many years later. I worked with her in other movies. Many things happened over many years at many places, all of which I might forget, but I will never forget the girl who stepped out of the car at the hotel and looked at me as if she knew.”

Also read: Deepika Padukone is a ‘BIG’ fan of Ranveer Singh’s buff new look, couldn’t resist reacting twice

Deepika worked with Imtiaz in 2009’s Love Aaj Kal, and then in Cocktail, which Imtiaz co-wrote, and Tamasha, co-starring Ranbir. Deepika and Ranbir, meanwhile, have starred together in Yah Jawaani Hai Deewani and Bachna Ae Haseeno.

Imtiaz’s most recent film was a poorly received remake of Love Aaj Kal, starring Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan. He also created the Netflix series She.

Follow @htshowbiz for more