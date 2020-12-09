Dharmendra says daughter Ahana’s newborn twins are his best birthday gifts, Shakeela’s teaser out

Updated: Dec 09, 2020, 14:40 IST

Here are the top 5 entertainment news stories of the day.

Aditya Narayan says media underestimated his purchasing power, reveals actual cost of his new marital home

Singer Aditya Narayan has revealed the actual price of his new marital home, after suggesting that the media underestimated his purchasing power.

Dharmendra says daughter Ahana’s newborn twins are his best birthday gift: ‘I got the gift in advance’

Actor Dharmendra, who turned 85 recently, in a recent interview mentioned that he had seen his daughter’s Ahana’s twins, who were born in November.

Kriti Sanon tests positive for Covid-19, says there’s nothing to worry about: ‘I’m gonna ride this tide, rest it out and resume work soon’

Actor Kriti Sanon took to Instagram to inform her fans that she had contracted the coronavirus and is currently quarantined. She added that she was feeling fine and was following the BMC and her doctor’s guidelines.

Sonu Sood mortgages 8 Juhu properties to raise Rs 10 crore for needy: report

According to a new report, actor Sonu Sood has mortgaged eight properties -- two shops and six flats -- in Juhu, to raise funds for his humanitarian efforts.

Shakeela teaser: Richa Chadha brings adult star’s rags-to-riches story to life

The makers of Shakeela released a teaser of the film on Wednesday. It showed Richa Chadha as the ’90s adult star who worked primarily in South film industries. Watch it here.

