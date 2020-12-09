e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Dharmendra says daughter Ahana’s newborn twins are his best birthday gifts, Shakeela’s teaser out

Dharmendra says daughter Ahana’s newborn twins are his best birthday gifts, Shakeela’s teaser out

Here are the top 5 entertainment news stories of the day: Dharmendra, who turned 85 on Tuesday, has said that he has seen daughter Ahana’s newborn twins, who were born in November. The makers of Shakeela have released a teaser of their film, starring Richa Chadha.

bollywood Updated: Dec 09, 2020, 14:40 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times
Dharmendra saw Ahana’s twins, born in November, around his birthday in December. Shakeela’s teaser was unveiled on Wednesday.
         

Here are the top 5 entertainment news stories of the day.

Aditya Narayan says media underestimated his purchasing power, reveals actual cost of his new marital home

Singer Aditya Narayan has revealed the actual price of his new marital home, after suggesting that the media underestimated his purchasing power.

Read more here

Dharmendra says daughter Ahana’s newborn twins are his best birthday gift: ‘I got the gift in advance’

Actor Dharmendra, who turned 85 recently, in a recent interview mentioned that he had seen his daughter’s Ahana’s twins, who were born in November.

Read more here

Kriti Sanon tests positive for Covid-19, says there’s nothing to worry about: ‘I’m gonna ride this tide, rest it out and resume work soon’

Actor Kriti Sanon took to Instagram to inform her fans that she had contracted the coronavirus and is currently quarantined. She added that she was feeling fine and was following the BMC and her doctor’s guidelines.

Read more here

Sonu Sood mortgages 8 Juhu properties to raise Rs 10 crore for needy: report

According to a new report, actor Sonu Sood has mortgaged eight properties -- two shops and six flats -- in Juhu, to raise funds for his humanitarian efforts.

Read more here

Shakeela teaser: Richa Chadha brings adult star’s rags-to-riches story to life

The makers of Shakeela released a teaser of the film on Wednesday. It showed Richa Chadha as the ’90s adult star who worked primarily in South film industries. Watch it here.

Read more here

