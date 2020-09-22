Dia Mirza denies ever procuring, consuming drugs, to take legal action: ‘Such frivolous reporting has a direct impact on my reputation’

bollywood

Dia Mirza refuted reports that her name has come up in the Narcotics Control Bureau’s investigation into Bollywood’s alleged drug links. She said that the ‘false’ and ‘baseless’ news is not only affecting her reputation but is also having an effect on her professionally. She emphasised that she has never procured or consumed any banned drugs and will take legal recourse.

“I would like to strongly refute and categorically deny this news as being false, baseless and with mala fide intentions. Such frivolous reporting has a direct impact on my reputation being besmirched and is causing damage to my career which I have painstakingly built with years of hard work. I have never procured or consumed any narcotic or contraband substances of any form in my life. I intend to pursue the full extent of legal remedies available to me as a law abiding citizen of India. Thanks to my supporters for standing by me,” she said in a statement shared on her Instagram page.

On Tuesday, some reports claimed that Dia’s name came up during the interrogation of drug peddlers and that she might be called in for questioning by the NCB.

Bollywood’s alleged drug links have come under the scanner during an investigation into Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. His girlfriend, Rhea Chakraborty, was arrested earlier this month for procuring drugs and is currently lodged at Byculla jail.

NCB’s deputy director KPS Malhotra told Hindustan Times that Rhea named Sara Ali Khan and Rakul Preet Singh in her statement before she was arrested. The two will be summoned by the agency under Section 67 of the The Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.

However, there is no clarity about the context in which Sara and Rakul’s names were taken. “Their roles can’t be given right now,” the NCB’s deputy director said. Meanwhile, reports suggest more Bollywood celebrities’ names have come up in the investigation, although there is no official confirmation yet.

