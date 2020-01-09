Did Sushant Singh Rajput just confirm relationship with Rhea Chakraborty? See pic

bollywood

After dodging questions on his relationship status for months, Sushant Singh Rajput seems to have finally let the cat out of the bag. He shared a picture of Rhea Chakraborty on his Instagram story and called her “my jalebi”(a reference to her last release Jalebi), seemingly confirming months of speculation that they are in a relationship. However, the picture is no longer visible on his account.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s Instagram story

When Sushant was asked if he was single by RJ Siddharth Kannan in an interview, he joked that he will charge a bomb to reveal the truth. He quipped that one of the key reasons that he became an actor was so that he could take a lot money to answer such personal questions.

The actor said, “Main na engineering college mein padta tha, toh maine bohot mehnat ki hai hero banne ke liye… Kyun bana hoon, uska ek reason yeh hai ki aise personal question ka sach mein answer karne ke liye na, main bohot paise lunga. Main cover lunga kisi kaand magazine ka, paise lunga, aur phir bolunga, main hoon ya nahi hoon. Aise free mein thodi bolunga! (I have studied in an engineering college and I worked very hard to become a hero... One of the reasons that I chose this profession is so that I can charge a lot of money to answer such personal questions truthfully. It will take a cover of a huge magazine and a lot of money, only then I will tell the truth about whether or not I am single. I will not give it away for free!)”

Rumours of Sushant and Rhea’s relationship first began doing the rounds in May last year. While the two have always remained tight-lipped about the link-up rumours, their frequent dates and romantic holidays seem to give it away.

Sushant was last seen opposite Jacqueline Fernandez in Netflix’s Drive, while Rhea was seen in the romantic drama Jalebi, which released in 2018.

