Dil Bechara song Taare Ginn: Sushant Singh Rajput, Sanjana Sanghi’s love story gets its song

Updated: Jul 14, 2020 17:20 IST

Dil Bechara director Mukesh Chhabra said that the romantic number Taare Ginn is a pivotal part of the film. The song, picturised on late actor Sushant Singh Rajput and actor Sanjana Sanghi, will be out on Wednesday. It has been sung by Mohit Chauhan and Shreya Ghoshal, and composed by AR Rahman. A short teaser was released on Tuesday.

Talking about the importance of Taare Ginn in Dil Bechara, Mukesh said, “You can’t make a love story without a love song. Music is a very important part of a love story and I have kept this song picturisation very simple. Shot as part of a college prom evening, we didn’t want to go overboard with the ambience and wanted to keep it real. Real but beautiful.”

Last week, the title track of Dil Bechara was released. In an earlier statement, Mukesh had revealed that it was the ‘last song that Sushant ever shot for’. Choreographer Farah Khan rehearsed with him for just a day and he still managed to nail the steps in a single take.

“I wanted the song to be done as a one shot song because I knew Sushant would be able to do it perfectly, because I remembered Sushant had once come to a reality dance show that I was judging as a celebrity guest and that’s the only time the celebrity guest danced better than the contestants on that show,” Farah had said in a statement.

The Dil Bechara title track was Farah’s first collaboration with Sushant. She added that she was impressed with him for getting all the steps right in a single take and treated him to home-cooked food as a reward.

Dil Bechara is Sushant’s final film and marks the debut of Sanjana in a leading role. The film is scheduled for a direct-to-digital release on Disney+ Hotstar on July 24.

