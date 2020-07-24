Dil Bechara: Where and when to watch Sushant Singh Rajput’s final film, for free

Updated: Jul 24, 2020 14:42 IST

Dil Bechara, actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s final film, is riding a wave of goodwill ahead of its July 24 release on Disney+Hotstar. Here’s everything you need to know before tuning in.

What is Dil Bechara about?

The film is an adaptation of John Green’s 2012 novel The Fault in our Stars, about a young girl with cancer and the charismatic boy she meets while undergoing treatment. The book was previously adapted into a hit Hollywood film, directed by Josh Boone and starring Shailene Woodley and Ansel Elgort in lead roles.

Who’s involved in Dil Bechara?

Sushant plays Immanuel Rajkumar Junior, also known as Manny, while newcomer Sanjana Sanghi plays Kizie Basu. The role originally played by Willem Dafoe in the original might be played by Saif Ali Khan. Dil Bechara is directed by Mukesh Chhabra, who makes his directorial debut after many years as a successful casting director in Bollywood. The film features a soundtrack by Oscar-winner AR Rahman.

When and where can I watch Dil Bechara?

The film will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar in India and on Hotstar in USA, UK and Canada for subscribers and non-subscribers at 7:30 pm, on July 24.

Is Dil Bechara controversial?

A large contingent of Sushant’s fans pushed for a theatrical release for the film. But the coronavirus pandemic forced the filmmakers to resort to a digital release. They have admitted that it is not an ideal situation. Previously, both Sushant and director Mukesh Chhabra were accused of inappropriate behaviour, during the Indian #MeToo movement. While Sushant denied all charges, and was backed up by Sanjana, Chhabra was cleared after an internal investigation.

What is the significance of Dil Bechara?

The film marks Sushant’s final role, after his death on June 14. Sushant died by suicide at the age of 34. He was said to be suffering from depression.

Is Dil Bechara any good?

Disney+Hotstar did not provide screeners to the press for preview. No industry screenings were held either. The film’s trailer, however, broke the record for the most ‘likes’ for any movie trailer on YouTube, overtaking blockbusters such as Avengers: Endgame and Avengers: Infinity War. Stay tuned for the Hindustan Times’ review of Dil Bechara on Friday evening.

