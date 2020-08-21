e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Dilip Kumar’s brothers Eshan Khan and Aslam Khan in critical condition

Dilip Kumar’s brothers Eshan Khan and Aslam Khan in critical condition

According to a report, the condition of actor Dilip Kumar’s brothers remains critical, as they undergo treatment for Covid-19.

bollywood Updated: Aug 21, 2020 08:45 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Dilip Kumar’s two brothers were admitted to Lilavati hospital on Saturday night.
Veteran actor Dilip Kumar’s brothers - Eshan Khan and Aslam Khan - are critical, says a report in The Times of India. The two were admitted to Mumbai’s Lilavati hospital after they complained of breathlessness. They later tested positive for Covid-19.

The report quoted Dr Jalil Parker, who gave updates on their health. He was quoted in ETimes as saying: “They are critical because of their age and comorbidities. Their vital organs are beginning to becomes a cause of concern.”

Eshan is about 90 years of age while Aslam Khan is a few years younger. Both have a history of blood pressure and heart ailments. They are not on ventilator support, however, non-invasive ventilator was put on Sunday.

On Saturday night, Eshan and Aslam Khan started complaining of breathlessness and were immediately rushed to Lilavati hospital. Later, they tested positive for Covid-19 after rapid antigen test was done and were immediately admitted at the Covid-19 ward of the hospital. Their oxygen saturation has dropped below 80%.

Dr Jalil had earlier told Hindustan Times, “They have been kept in ICU but we haven’t intubated them as yet. Considering their age and pre-condition health issues like diabetes and hypertension, we have to be extra careful while treating them.”

