Disha Patani impresses Tiger Shroff with a somersault, check out his comment on the video

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 10:28 IST

Actor Disha Patani often shares her workout sessions with fans on Instagram page and her latest post shows her performing a somersault and this time, even her rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff was mighty impressed. In her latest Instagram post, Disha shared a video where she is seen running and performing a somersault.

She wrote alongside the video, “Monday morning be like and Ofcourse ignore the epic fall still learning.” Tiger was quick to respond and he wrote, “Woahhh awesome height!

Last seen in Salman Khan’s Bharat, Disha had a recent hit number with the film – Slow Motion Mein. Speaking before the release of Bharat, Disha said about Tiger, “He is too slow motion, man. I’m been trying to impress him and I keep telling him that. I have learnt gymnastics and I’ve done a film where I’m taking a flip through a fire ring. He’s still not impressed. What more can I do?”

A Twitter user also asked her earlier, “Why don’t you both accept your relationship? People love you both as a couple.” And Disha replied to the question, “I’ve been trying for so long, it’s been so many years and I’ve been trying to impress him. Now I’ve done this film Bharat where I’m doing all these stunts and I thought maybe he’ll get impressed but no luck. Yeah, we go to eat but that doesn’t mean he’s impressed, not like that like the crush impressed; but he likes everybody’s pictures like that. You must speak to him the next time. He’s shy and I’m shy so nobody’s breaking the ice.”

Recently, during a QnA session, a Twitter user asked Tiger if he was dating Disha, he said she is way above his league. “Are you dating Disha,” asked one. Tiger replied, “Meri aukaat nahi hai.”

Disha, who has worked opposite Tiger in Baaghi 2, now has Mohit Suri’s Malang lined up next where she will be featured opposite Aditya Roy Kapur and Anil Kapoor.

First Published: Aug 28, 2019 10:12 IST