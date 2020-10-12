Divya Dutta: It feels good to be featured on a film poster. As it wasn’t so in the beginning of my career, so it’s really special

Updated: Oct 12, 2020, 16:23 IST

“Having four releases during the lockdown was unexpected,” says Divya Dutta. She starred in web shows Special Ops and Hostages 2, film Ram Singh Charlie and a short film Relationship Manager. “I didn’t know they would release back-to-back and I would get so much love from the audiences who enjoyed my diverse roles,” she says.

The one thing she is kicked about the most is being featured on posters of her projects. “It feels good to be featured in a film poster. I didn’t have it in the beginning of my career. It feels really special now. Finally ho gaya (laughs),” she asserts.

She admits while she got a lot of appreciation in films, her career graph has been unconventional. “When I started working, I did quite okay in my career but my OTT journey has been in reverse. People usually start off on a high note in their careers and then wane off and then restart with a comeback. But I started slow and later, I am being recognised and admired and now I am on a high with tons of great work. Moreover, even films have my face on the posters which was not the case earlier. Gradually I have made my place which was earlier in the hearts of the audiences but now in marketing too. It was a process for me and not sudden.” Dutta also attributes her National Award as a reason for the change. “With that award and films like Bhaag Milkha Bhaag (2013) and Badlapur (2015), changed the way people thought of me and a certain place I made for myself got reemphasised,” Dutta adds. .