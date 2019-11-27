Esha Deol shares first pic of daughter Miraya with husband Bharat Takhtani

bollywood

Actor Esha Deol has shared an adorable first picture of her daughter Miraya. Taking to Instagram, Esha shared a picture of Miraya with husband Bharat Takhtani.

“MIU baby ♥ #mirayatakhtani with her Dadaa #fatheranddaughter,” she captioned the post. In the picture, Miraya is seen touching her father’s face while looking deep into his eyes. Her ears have already been pierced and she is wearing a yellow T-shirt.

Miraya is her second child after daughter Radhya. She was born on June 10. Speaking about her two daughters, Esha said that their names hold a special meaning. “When Lord Krishna worships Radha, it’s called Radhya, while Miraya means a devotee of Lord Krishna. Both the girls have that in common and I love how Radhya and Miraya sound together,” she said.

Esha said she will get her daughters to share things the way she did with her sister, Ahana. “Celebrations had begun the moment we learnt that I was expecting. And the closer you get to the due date, the excitement in the house increases. Now, my sister (Ahana) and sisters-in-law will decorate the house. My sister and I shared a room for a long time, and so did my husband and his younger brother. We are going to get the girls to share the nursery that Noorien (Jumani, interior designer) had designed for us earlier. Now, she has tweaked the interiors to make room for Miraya. The girls are going to share a lot of things, from doll houses to clothes. We are also getting a play room ready,” she added.

She also shared Radhya’s reaction to a baby sister in her life. “The day she figured out that my stomach was getting bigger, we told her about the baby and she had been excited about it ever since. I am sure she will be a wonderful elder sister,” she said.

Esha recently bagged the Best Actress Award at MTV IWMBUZZ Digital Awards and the Society Iconic Indian Award for her performance in Ram Kamal Mukherjee’s short film Cakewalk. She plays Shilpa Sen, a Kolkata-based chef in the film, which also stars Tarun Malhotra and Anindita Bose.

The 38-year-old actor, who is a mother of two, wants to balance motherhood and work so that she can give due attention to both. “I am a completely different person today because of my lovely daughters. I would like to continue my work and also make sure that I give my hundred percent to my daughters. I will take them along to my shoots and spend time when I am not working,” Esha said.

