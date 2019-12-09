Esha Gupta calls for end to rape culture: ‘Want a society where men stand with women’

bollywood

Bollywood actor Esha Gupta has been vocal about the issues faced by women in the society and on Monday she talked of the need to end rape culture.

The 34-year-old actor hopped on to Instagram to post a photo in which she is seen with a fierce look on her face. In the photo, the actor dons a white tee with ‘FEMINIST AF’ written on it in bold black font.

The Rustom actor made a strong and clear statement through her caption at a time when there is anger over the Telangana rape-murder case and the Unnao rape case. Esha demanded a society where women are not blamed for their clothes and pitched for an equal society.

“What do we need right now?- a society where we are not blamed for our clothes..we do not invite..it isn’t a 3 year old child or a 90year old woman’s fault... the only reason for Rape is the Rapist.. We want a society where women stand with women, men stand with women, for crime against women. #equalityandsafetyforall #endrapeculture,” she wrote.

On the work front, Esha was last seen in One Day: Justice Delivered earlier this year.

