Esha Gupta confirms she is not part of Hera Pheri 3: ‘I was doing the film when late Neeraj Vora was directing it’

Updated: May 26, 2020 17:08 IST

Actor Esha Gupta has opened up about exiting the third part of popular comedy series Hera Pheri and confirmed that she is no longer a part of the upcoming movie. She also added that she was supposed to work on the film when late Neerajj Vohra was directing it.

Esha said in an interview with Bollywoodlife, “No, it was Tipsy. I’m not a part of Hera Pheri 3 anymore. It (Hera Pheri 3) might still being happening. I was in it till...God rest his soul...the demise of Neeraj Vohra sir (writer of the first Hera Pheri and Director of the second part). He was going to direct the film at that time, but ....He was too young...too early to have gone.”

She added, “ But I wasn’t a part of it after that, and I don’t even know what’s the status of the film now, so please, I’ll be the wrong person to give any information about it. The film I was supposed to leave for (prior to lockdown) was Tipsy, which Deepak Tijori is directing.”

The first Hera Pheri film (2000) was directed by Priyadarshan. It featured Akshay Kumar, Tabu, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal in lead roles. Neeraj directed the second instalment Phir Hera Pheri (2006). The entire cast for the third installment is yet to be confirmed.

About dealing with the ongoing lockdown amid coronavirus pandemic, Esha had told Hindustan Times in an interview, “I am trying to keep myself calm and also taking care of my health… treating it like a war situation. (I am) Not hoarding food like many other people, because I know that’s wrong and I’m also making sure that I don’t overdo or waste things. The more I save today, it’s all the better for my tomorrow.”

Esha currently plays the female protagonist in the new season of the web series REJCTX. She says though she watched the first season of the show, she did not know that Goldie Behl had directed it, until she went to meet the maker.

