Monday, Jan 20, 2020
Fans show love for Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan trailer with memes: ‘Fawad walked so Ayushmann could run’

The trailer for Ayushmann Khurrana’s Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is getting a lot of love online. Check out a few reactions.

bollywood Updated: Jan 20, 2020 17:19 IST
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Actor Ayushmann Khurrana appears to have struck gold once again with his next film. The trailer for Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan was unveiled on Monday and it’s a definite hit with his fans.

Several fans took to social media to heap praises on Ayushmann and his choice in scripts. This time, Ayushmann plays a gay man who is bent on convincing his boyfriend’s parents to accept them as a couple. Actor Jitendra Kumar of Kota Factory plays the boyfriend.

“@ayushmannk, I don’t think anyone other than you & #JitendraKumar could’ve been more apt for the role. Without adhering to any stereotypes or making their sexuality their only identity, you both seem to have done justice in #ShubhMangalZyadaSaavdhan. I really appreciate this,” wrote one fan in a tweet. “Fawad Khan walked so Ayushmann could run,” wrote one, giving due acknowledgment to Pakistani actor Fawad Khan for playing a gay man in Kapoor and Sons.

 

 

Others found hilarious moments from the trailer to make memes out of. Gajraj Rao’s line about ‘tumhe galat fehmi hui hai beta’, was a favourite among the meme-makers. Check out more responses here:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The lighthearted comedy can be seen as a progressive attempt to normalise the existence of same-sex couples -- a topic that continues to remain a taboo in India even a year after the Supreme Court decriminalised homosexuality.

Helmed by Hitesh Kewalya and produced by Bhushan Kumar, the film is a follow-up to Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, which was released in 2017. Besides the lead duo, the film also features actors Neena Gupta, Gajraj Rao, Manurishi Chaddha and Maanvi Gagroo.

The romantic comedy is set to hit the big theatres on February 21.

