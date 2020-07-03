e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 03, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Farah Khan says she didn’t face any gender discrimination in film industry because ‘Saroj Khan was a woman’

Farah Khan says she didn’t face any gender discrimination in film industry because ‘Saroj Khan was a woman’

Farah Khan Saroj Khan had paved the way for choreographers like her and was an inspiration for her.

bollywood Updated: Jul 03, 2020 12:53 IST
Kavita Awasthi
Kavita Awasthi
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Farah Khan says Saroj Khan was a formidable woman.
Farah Khan says Saroj Khan was a formidable woman.
         

Filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan has remembered choreographer Saroj Khan, who died on Friday. Farah said Saroj paved the way for her in Bollywood.

“Saroj ji was an inspiration to many, myself included. I always said that I didn’t face any gender discrimination when I entered the industry because the reigning choreographer (Saroj Khan) was a woman and a formidable one at that. Saroj ji’s songs are some of the most legendary pieces of choreography ever seen in Indian cinema. And that is her legacy for generations to come. My deepest condolences to her family,” Farah told Hindustan Times.

 

She added, “She was a powerhouse of talent and had sheer understanding of Bollywood. From Ek Do Teen (Tezaab), Hawa Hawaii (Mr India) , Na Jaane Kahan Se (Chaalbaaz), Dola Re Dola (Devdas) and countless others. Some of my favourite choreographed songs have been done by her. She had a knack of technique and expressions that very few of her generation had.”

Saroj, who was earlier admitted to a hospital in Mumbai last month for breathing issues, died at 71. She suffered a cardiac arrest in the ICU of Guru Nanak Hospital, where she was admitted on June 20. The last rites of Saroj Khan were performed at Malvani in Malad, Mumbai on Friday morning.

Also read: Saroj Khan laid to rest at Malad cemetery, Amitabh Bachchan condoles death

Saroj Khan, the three-time National Award winner was credited for choreographing more than 2,000 songs. Her list of credits include iconic numbers such as Dhak Dhak Karne Laga from Beta (1992), Ek Do Teen from Tezaab (1988), Hawa Hawai from Mr India (1987) and many more.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

top news
PM Modi on Ladakh front with strong message to protect border from China’s PLA
PM Modi on Ladakh front with strong message to protect border from China’s PLA
On Ladakh visit, PM Modi to meet brave soldiers injured in Galwan Valley clash
On Ladakh visit, PM Modi to meet brave soldiers injured in Galwan Valley clash
India races to release first indigenous Covid-19 vaccine by August 15
India races to release first indigenous Covid-19 vaccine by August 15
First coronavirus then Trump order split Indian families
First coronavirus then Trump order split Indian families
‘Happy hypoxia’ condition in Covid-19 patients decoded
‘Happy hypoxia’ condition in Covid-19 patients decoded
8 policemen out to nab dreaded criminal killed in firing in UP’s Kanpur
8 policemen out to nab dreaded criminal killed in firing in UP’s Kanpur
Dhoni must’ve done something in Ranchi: CSK spinner on MSD’s batting
Dhoni must’ve done something in Ranchi: CSK spinner on MSD’s batting
Covid deaths decrease globally and why mothers can’t donate plasma
Covid deaths decrease globally and why mothers can’t donate plasma
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyRIP Saroj KhanSaroj KhanTBSE 10th Result 2020 Live Updates

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In