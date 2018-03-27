 Farhan Akhtar deletes personal Facebook account, his official page still active | bollywood | Hindustan Times
Farhan Akhtar deletes personal Facebook account, his official page still active

Bollywood actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar has said that he has permanently deleted his Facebook account.

bollywood Updated: Mar 27, 2018 11:48 IST
Farhan Akhtar has announced that he has permanently deleted his Facebook page.
Farhan Akhtar has announced that he has permanently deleted his Facebook page.(PTI)

Bollywood actor Farhan Akhtar has announced that he has “permanently” deleted his account from social networking website Facebook. “Good morning. This is to inform you all that I have permanently deleted my personal Facebook account. However, the verified FarhanAkhtarLive page is still active,” Farhan posted on Twitter. The 44-year-old actor’s move comes after Facebook faced worldwide criticism over the claims that Cambridge Analytica, the UK data analysis firm hired by Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign, harvested and misused data of 50 million members. The actor-director, however, did not mention the reason for quitting the platform.

Earlier, billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk also deleted Facebook pages of SpaceX, Tesla and his own official account on the social media platform. “It’s not a political statement and I didn’t do this because someone dared me to do it. Just don’t like Facebook. Gives me the willies. Sorry,” Musk tweeted.

