Father’s Day 2020: Shweta Nanda shares rare photo with Amitabh Bachchan, Shraddha Kapoor says ‘blessed’ to have dad Shakti

Updated: Jun 21, 2020 15:35 IST

On Father’s Day 2020, Bollywood stars are celebrating their fathers and showering love on them in heartfelt social media posts. Many are also digging into their archives and sharing precious childhood photos.

Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a picture of her parents, Randhir Kapoor and Babita Kapoor, and called them her ‘favourites’. She captioned the picture of them having ice cream, “All my favourites in a picture... And I wasn’t talking about the ice cream. #HappyFathersDay.” Her sister Karisma Kapoor shared a childhood photo of her twinning with Randhir in polka-dotted outfits and wrote, “Dotty duo. Happy Father’s Day Papa, love youuu. #fathersday.”

Shweta Bachchan Nanda shared a priceless picture of her as a newborn, with her father Amitabh Bachchan gazing lovingly at her. She shared American author F Scott Fitzgerald’s advice to his daughter and said that it ‘could well be my father’s to me’.

Tiger Shroff shared pictures with Jackie Shroff and simply captioned it with a heart emoji. Disha Patani’s selfie with her father was captioned, “Love you my superhero.”

Anil Kapoor shared rare pictures of his father, producer Surinder Kapoor, and wrote, “Dad was humble, shy, loyal with a lot of self respect, extremely handsome and always towering over us, making sure we did the right thing! These are some of my favourite pictures of him... His felicitation by the late Yash Chopra was a memorable event for everyone in the family...Look at Long John with his group of friends! Missing him a little extra today...He was and always will be my greatest inspiration... Happy Father’s Day Papa!”

In her Father’s Day, Sonam Kapoor said that she was ‘blessed’ that Anil Kapoor instilled in her the ‘value of integrity, morals, progressive ideas and the importance of work ethic’. “I’m lucky enough to marry into a family where my father in law leads by example with his optimism, spirituality and doing everything he does with an unbeatable conscience. Both of them have given me unconditional love and support. And they’ve both started with nothing and reached stars and have done everything to give their children whatever they need so they don’t have to face the same trials they faced. But our most important inheritance is the values that they have passed down. Happy Father’s Day to the super heroes in my life.. I am because of you,” she wrote.

Shraddha Kapoor shared a throwback photo with Shakti Kapoor and wrote, “My rock, my strength, my support and always by my side. So thankful to you. So blessed for you. Words can never do justice to express how much I love you.. my precious Baapu. Happy Father’s Day @shaktikapoor.”

