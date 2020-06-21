Happy Father’s Day 2020: Express your love for dad with a virtual card by Google Doodle today

art-and-culture

Google is once again celebrating with an interactive doodle on its home page through which users can creatively express their love for their fathers and craft an e-card to share on email or social media. Amid the coronavirus pandemic, as we all continue to stay home and practice social distancing, or if we’re distanced by miles owing to our responsibilities towards work and home, this virtual card comes to the rescue. The six feet or more space required between us physically cannot stop hearts from feeling the love and staying connected.

Google says, “Whether they’re near or far, make Dad a little piece of art from your heart in today’s interactive, digital card-maker Doodle.”

Just like the Mother’s Day interactive doodle, this Father’s Day, Google has added elements such as animated hearts, Emperor Penguins, Sea horses, Bumble bees, macaroni art, stars made of glitter and more.

Once this virtual Father’s Day card has been created from the Google Doodle, the link can then be shared which opens the custom-created, animated card.

Whether it is making a home-made card, baking a cake for dad or doing something extra special, take this opportunity while ensuring social distancing to show your father what he means to you and that you appreciate his presence in your life every day.

The third Sunday of June every year is celebrated as Father’s Day in most parts of the world. Father’s Day is a celebration of fathers, honouring fatherhood, and the role they play in the society. This day was proposed in 1909 to complement Mother’s Day celebrations, that is celebrated on the second Sunday of May in most parts of the world.

