Fatima Sana Shaikh on dating rumours with Sanya Malhotra: ‘We simply laughed about it’

Updated: Jun 19, 2020 15:33 IST

Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra bonded during the making of their debut film, Nitesh Tiwari’s sports drama Dangal, and have remained close ever since. Their close friendship was misinterpreted as romance, leading to dating rumours, but the two laughed it off.

On the Zee Cafe show Starry Nights Gen Y, Fatima said that she and Sanya were unfazed by reports that they were in a relationship with each other. “We simply laughed about it. Just because we are good friends, they assumed the worst,” she said, according to a report in IANS.

Fatima was all praise for Sanya and shared the qualities she imbibed from her friend. “I have learnt a lot from her. For one, Sanya likes to keep everything clean. While she is an introvert and I am an extrovert, I learnt to hold myself back at times. I also learnt a lot from her dedication to work,” he said.

Fatima and Sanya played sisters Geeta and Babita Phogat in Dangal. The two will be seen in Anurag Basu’s crime anthology Ludo, although they feature in different segments of the film.

Ludo, which also stars Rajkummar Rao, Abhishek Bachchan, Aditya Roy Kapur and Pankaj Tripathi, was scheduled to release in April. However, its release on the big screen is uncertain as theatres across the country remain closed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Reports suggest that the film might see a direct-to-digital release.

After Ludo, Fatima will be seen in Abhishek Sharma’s comedy Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari, alongside Manoj Bajpayee and Diljit Dosanjh. She will be seen playing a Maharashtrian girl in the film and had a dialect teacher on the set to get her Marathi diction right.

Sanya, meanwhile, will be seen in Anu Menon’s Shakuntala Devi. The film, starring Vidya Balan in the titular role, will release on Amazon Prime Video.

