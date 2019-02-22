Fawad Khan claims FIR against him manufactured, sends daughter’s vaccination record to media

Pakistani actor Fawad Khan has reacted to the recent reports of an FIR being filed against him for refusing polio vaccination for his daughter. In a statement quoted by The Tribune, the actor has claimed that the FIR is manufactured and neither he nor his wife were at home at the time. The statement also said that Fawad’s daughter’s vaccines are up to date and her vaccination record was sent to the media along with the statement.

The statement asked for the FIR to be quashed. “Fawad reserves the right for appropriate legal redress including all such remedies against any damages caused by this event, should the FIR not be cancelled,” Tribune quoted the statement.Fawad’s daughter was born in October 2016.

Earlier this week, Geo News reported that an FIR had been registered against the Kapoor & Sons actor and his family after they reportedly refused vaccination for their daughter. The spokesperson for Pakistan’s polio task force Babar Bin Ata said: “Mrs. Fawad thinks getting their daughter immunised from the UK will give the child protection against WPV1 strain. Protection against Wild Poliovirus can only be guaranteed with Oral Polio Vaccine.”

Also read: Priyanka Chopra was no coy bride and beautiful pics from her wedding with Nick Jonas are a proof

Ata also alleged that the Lahore deputy commissioner told him that Fawad’s driver and family misbehaved with the anti-polio team when they had gone to vaccinate the child. “As per DC Lahore, teams wanted to immunise Fawad’s daughter since yesterday. 1st his driver misbehaved with teams followed by his family. Mr. Fawad is our pride, I request him to allow teams to vaccinate the child. Lahore has had a polio case last week, we must protect the child,” he tweeted.

As per DC Lahore, teams wanted to immunise Fawad's daughter since yesterday. 1st his driver misbehaved with teams followed by his family. Mr. Fawad is our pride, I request him to allow teams to vaccinate the child. Lahore has had a polio case last week, we must protect the child. https://t.co/0L30OfLbMd — Babar Atta (@babarbinatta) February 20, 2019

Also read: This Uri actor is all set to join Ranveer Singh’s team in 83 as Ravi Shastri. See pic

Fawad’s statement has dismissed the claims.“It has been widely reported that an FIR has been registered against Mr Fawad Khan stating that he, on February 19, interfered with the government’s efforts to vaccinate his daughter at his residence. Nothing could be further from the truth as neither of the parents were home at the time of visit by the Anti-Polio Team. Fawad has been outside Pakistan since February 13, where he performed at the PSL opening ceremony in Dubai, and is presently in the United States. His travel history clearly demonstrates the manufactured nature of the FIR and he has just come to know of the FIR through the press. The vaccination of Fawad’s daughter is up to date and the record is there to support the same is available,” the statement from Fawad’s team read.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Feb 22, 2019 11:34 IST