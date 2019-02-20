FIR filed against Pak actor Fawad Khan for refusing polio vaccination for his daughter

Pakistani actor Fawad Khan was booked on Wednesday after his family refused polio vaccination for his daughter. An FIR was registered at the Faisal Town police station, reported Geo News.

According to the report, the administration booked six people, including the actor, over the charge. Four of the cases were filed at Faisal Town police station and two at the Model Town police station.

Spokesperson of Prime Minister’s Polio taskforce Babar Bin Ata said: “Mrs. Fawad thinks getting their daughter immunised from the UK will give the child protection against WPV1 strain. Protection against Wild Poliovirus can only be guaranteed with Oral Polio Vaccine.”

He alleged that the Lahore Deputy Commissioner told him that Fawad’s driver and family misbehaved with the anti-polio team when they had gone to vaccinate the child. “Fawad is our pride, I request him to allow teams to vaccinate the child. Lahore has had a polio case last week, we must protect the child,” he tweeted.

The development comes when the country’s government has admitted that active poliovirus transmission was recorded across eight cities of the country.

