This Uri actor is all set to join Ranveer Singh’s team in 83 as Ravi Shastri. See pic

Now that Gully Boy is done and dusted, actor Ranveer Singh is channelling his energy into his next film, Kabir Khan directorial ’83. Apart from Ranveer, who plays Kapil Dev in the film, other actors too are being lined up.

According to a Mumbai Mirror article, Dhairya Karwa, who played Captain Sartaj Singh Chandok in Vicky Kaushal’s Uri, has been finalised to play cricketer Ravi Shastri in the period drama.

As per the report, Dhairya has already begun training in Mumbai for the purpose. It may be recalled that a number of actors have been lined up to play cricketers of that era—Saqib Saleem will play Mohinder Amarnath, Punjabi singer Harrdy Sandhu will essay the role of Madan Lal, Tamil actor Jiiva will be seen as opening batsman Krishnamachari Srikanth and Ammy Virk will feature in the film as Balvinder Singh Sandhu. Chirag Patil will be seen as his dad Sandeep Patil while Tahir Raj Bhasin will essay the role of Sunil Gavaskar. The report adds Sunny Kaushal may also join in.

Dhairya Karwa with Vicky Kaushal in Uri.

Kabir’s ’83 will recreate the time when a lacklustre cricket team was galvanized into an inspired one under the captaincy of Kapil and went on to beat the best team in the world then, West Indies in the 1983 cricket world cup.

Ranveer has, of course, begun his prep a while back under the guidance of coach Balvinder. He claimed in a previous interview that he has to work a lot more on his bowling. His batting was decent as he played as a batsman in his younger days. His fielding was good too.

He told DNA in an interview, “Ballu sir, as we call him, is an amazing coach. I train with him for four hours every day in Mumbai. I focus on my bowling and do a lot of physio. I’m doing better in batting because from my childhood, I’ve had a natural ability for it. I’m a good fielder too. But I need to work particularly hard on my bowling.”

He will be leaving for Punjab for further training, this time with Kapil Dev. He said in the same interview, “I’m hoping to become his shadow. I will follow him wherever he goes and try to pick as much as possible from him. I hope to get some tips on bowling and batting from the man himself. I have never done this before. This will be a first for me, a unique process of spending time with the person I play on screen.”

