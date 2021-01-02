Film exhibitor associations plead with Salman Khan not to release Radhe on OTT: ‘Films are to theatres what fuel is to a car’

Updated: Jan 02, 2021, 17:59 IST

Multiple film exhibitor associations have written to actor Salman Khan, asking him not to release his upcoming film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai on a digital platform. The exhibitors believe that having the film release on big screen might just bring audiences back to theatres after the coronavirus lockdown.

In a letter to Salman, the exhibitors told him of the dire situation of lakhs of people employed at film theatres. They told him how releasing Radhe in movie theatres will be the biggest ‘Eidi’ they could ask for. Read their letter here:

“Dear Mr Salman Khan,

Hope this letter finds you well.

As you are aware, 2020 has been a rough year for millions of people across the country & the ones associated with India’s film exhibition sector haven’t been an exception. Over the last 10 months, hundreds of single screen / independent cinemas have pulled down their shutters permanently & this has resulted in the loss of livelihood for lakhs of people who were employed by them directly & indirectly.

Films are to theatres what fuel is to a car. Without a constant supply of content that is relevant to its audience, running a cinema hall is close to impossible. For over a decade now, your films have played an important role in bringing audiences to single screen cinemas, which are otherwise starved for content that caters to the sensibilities of people who patronize them.

Your film RADHE - YOUR MOST WANTED BHAI is among the few that are capable of resurrecting the fortunes of independent / single screen cinemas across the country. A film like that, if released widely can give not just financial support & relief, but also a ray of hope to owners & employees of theatres in the context of their future. We request you to plan the film’s release at every cinema in the country on Eid 2021, as there cannot be a better eidi than that for us film exhibitors & more importantly for millions of your fans, whom we cannot wait to welcome back at the theatres!

Till date, not even a single case of people contracting COVID 19 has been traced back to a cinema hall anywhere in the world & we are confident of keeping your fans safe by following comprehensive protocols & guidelines that have been issued by the concerned authorities.

May 2021 bring lots of happiness, love & prosperity to you and your family. In anticipation of your support & on behalf of lakhs of Indians who make a living by working at & for cinema halls.

Yours truly,

- Cinematograph Exhibitors Association of Gujarat - Indian Cine Exhibitors Association, Uttar Pradesh & Uttarakhand - HPC (Exhibitors), Central Circuit Cine Association -Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh & Rajasthan - Bihar Jharkhand Motion Pictures Association - Movie Exhibitors Association of Rajasthan - East India Motion Pictures Association, West Bengal & Tripura - All Assam Cinema Hall Owners Association - Chhattisgarh Exhibitors Forum - Telangana Film Chamber of Commerce - Motion Pictures Association, Delhi NCR - Marathwada Chitrapat Sabhagrah Sangh - Bihar Cinema Exhibitors Association - Uttaranchal Cinemas Association, Dehradun - Chennai Chengulpeth Theatre Owners Association - Film Exhibitors Forum of Vidarbha - Greater Hyderabad Exhibitors Association - Tamil Nadu Theatres & Multiplex Association.”

Dear @BeingSalmanKhan,

Here’s a humble appeal by the film exhibition sector. Truly hope #Radhe can offer some much needed relief to theatres & joy to your fans all over the country! We want #RadheOnEid in cinemas! #SupportCinemas #SaveJobs #India #RadheInCinemas @SKFilmsOfficial pic.twitter.com/GavtZQwJfz — Akshaye Rathi / अक्षय राठी (@akshayerathi) January 2, 2021

While there have been reports that Salman has sold Radhe to an OTT platform for Rs 250 crore, the actor has not confirmed or denied them. Radhe also stars Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff in pivotal roles. The film was originally scheduled to release in theatres on Eid in 2020 but was stalled due to the pandemic. There is no update about the new release date.

