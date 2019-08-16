For Janhvi Kapoor, Pilates class is both a physical and fashion flex. See new pic

bollywood

Actor Janhvi Kapoor’s fitness trainer has shared a couple of new pictures of the young actor doing a complicated Pilates pose. Namrata Purohit took to Instagram to share a collage of pictures that shows Janhvi balancing like a plank with her partner, Namrata herself.

“Support system! @janhvikapoor and I balancing each other out!” she wrote in the caption of the post, which has been ‘liked’ over 6000 times. In the pictures, Janhvi can be seen wearing an orange sports bra and pink yoga pants. The pose involves one person laying on the bottom, and holding up their partner with their arms.

“Wow you guys are always up to tricks,” one person wrote in the comments section of the post, while another applauded their ‘Superb composure and posture.”

Janhvi made her film debut with Dhadak, which released to positive reviews and box office success in 2018. She will next be seen in the biopic of IAF pilot Gunjan Saxena, as well as in a supporting role in director Karan Johar’s period drama, Takht.

Janhvi, the daughter of the late screen icon Sridevi, recently wrote a heartfelt note on the occasion of her mother’s birth anniversary. Happy birthday mumma, I love you,” she’d written in her Instagram post. She also visited the Tirupati temple to offer prayers.

