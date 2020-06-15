e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 15, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Frames to remember them by: Fans share Irrfan, Sushant Singh Rajput and Heath Ledger’s scenes from last films

Frames to remember them by: Fans share Irrfan, Sushant Singh Rajput and Heath Ledger’s scenes from last films

Fans remembered Irrfan Khan, Sushant Singh Rajput and Heath Ledger with similar looking frames from their films.

bollywood Updated: Jun 15, 2020 14:46 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Sushant Singh Rajput, Irrfan Khan and Heath Ledget all met an untimely death.
Sushant Singh Rajput, Irrfan Khan and Heath Ledget all met an untimely death.
         

Emotional fans have found a connect between actors Irrfan Khan, Sushant Singh Rajput and Heath Ledger, who all died at a young age. After Sushant’s death on Sunday, a picture collage of all three is going viral on social media.

The photo shows a very similar scene that featured in all their last films--poking their heads out of a car window in a moment of happiness, satisfaction and mania. While Irrfan’s scene is from his last film Angrezi Medium, Heath’s is the iconic scene from his last film The Dark Knight. Sushant’s scene is from his last film Chhichhore.

“Last films And Such a coincidence! #SushantSinghRajput,” wrote a fan, sharing the image. “Never thought it,” read a comment on the post.

 

Sushant was found dead at him home on Sunday of death by suicide. Irrfan died in April after a two-year long battle with neuroendocrine tumour. He was diagnosed with colon infection and breathed his last at a Mumbai hospital. Heath died in 2008 of a cardiac arrest after overdosing on prescription drugs.

According to a police official, Sushant was battling depression.Mumbai Police found out during a probe that the 34-year-old actor was under medication for depression. No suicide note was found from the spot, the official added.

Also read: Let Sushant Singh Rajput go in peace, Sonu Sood requests media; Anushka Sharma and Vikrant Massey call for sensitive coverage

The untimely death of the actor has sent shock waves among celebrities and his fans alike. Scores of actors and politicians from across the nation have taken it online to share their grief and sorrow with the untimely demise of the young actor.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918

Follow @htshowbiz for more

top news
In Rajnath’s speech on Indo-Nepal ties, reference to spiritual connect
In Rajnath’s speech on Indo-Nepal ties, reference to spiritual connect
‘Maximised restricted lockdown’ in Chennai, 3 other districts from June 19 amid Covid-19 crisis
‘Maximised restricted lockdown’ in Chennai, 3 other districts from June 19 amid Covid-19 crisis
No Delhi lockdown is being planned, says CM Arvind Kejriwal
No Delhi lockdown is being planned, says CM Arvind Kejriwal
‘This lockdown proves...’: Rahul quotes Einstein to attack government
‘This lockdown proves...’: Rahul quotes Einstein to attack government
India’s temp likely to rise by over 4 degrees by end of 21st century:Report
India’s temp likely to rise by over 4 degrees by end of 21st century:Report
‘Can’t forget those at home’: UK’s loneliness minister on writing letters
‘Can’t forget those at home’: UK’s loneliness minister on writing letters
Sushant Singh Rajput’s autopsy report submitted, family arrives in Mumbai
Sushant Singh Rajput’s autopsy report submitted, family arrives in Mumbai
RIP Sushant Singh l Actor Divyanka Tripathi on how trolling affects artistes
RIP Sushant Singh l Actor Divyanka Tripathi on how trolling affects artistes
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaAmit ShahCovid-19 RecoveryPetrol and diesel pricesSushant Singh Rajput deathRIP Sushant Singh RajputCOVID 19 TallyDelhi Covid-19 casesTS Telangana Inter Results 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In