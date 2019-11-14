From Ananya Panday to Shraddha Kapoor, Bollywood stars share throwback pics on Children’s Day. Can you identify them?

bollywood

Updated: Nov 14, 2019 17:31 IST

Several Bollywood actors such as Shraddha Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Ananya Panday and Bipasha Basu have shared throwback pictures on Children’s Day.

Ananya took to Instagram to share three pictures of herself as a child. She captioned the post, “Yes!! I was that kid who wore her own face on her T-shirt, struck the most extra poses and took the most obnoxious selfies but also the happiest bcuz I have the best parents. happy children’s day!” Bhumi Pednekar and Farah Khan left comments under Ananya’s post.

Arjun shared a picture of his parents and thanked them for letting him grow into the best version of himself. He wrote in the caption, “So it’s children’s day today & I thought I must thank my parents for allowing me to have this amazing life growing up as a child...despite all their ups & downs I was always treated with love respect & care...they let me become my own person & be what I am today... also belated Happy birthday Dad. May ur love for matching tracksuits long continue... Love you... have an amazing year and stay the way you are...miss your smile Mom nowadays more than ever...hope u happy wherever you are...”

Bipasha shared black-and-white photos on Instagram and wrote: "Mini me and my Swag While didi is trying to look camera friendly. My childhood is precious and amazing thanks to my awesome parents and family Happy Children's Day #blessed".” In another post, the actor shared a collage of a couple of black and white photos. "Me in my dressy best Then and Now #loveyourself #childhood #blessed #happychildrensday," Bipasha captioned the photo. Husband Karan Singh Grover commented on Bipasha's wedding photo, saying: "Cutest bou ever! Then and Now!"

Shraddha Kapoor shared a picture with brother Siddhant, and captioned it, “Happy Children’s day!!!” Meanwhile, Karisma Kapoor also shared a throwback picture and wrote alongside it, “Who’s that girl ??”

