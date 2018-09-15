Ganesh Chaturthi 2018: Shilpa Shetty, Arpita Khan bid farewell to Ganpati with music and dance

Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations in Mumbai are nothing short of magic and taking part in it with great enthusiasm are our favourite Bollywood stars. While the festival lasts for 11 days, one can do a visarjan sooner too. Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Arpita Khan Sharma held their Ganesh visarjan on Friday amid much fanfare.

Shilpa, known for her superb dancing skills, was in great mood as she along with her family took part in the visarjan ceremony at her home in Mumbai. Surrounded by drums, swaying and dancing to the beats were Shilpa and husband Raj Kundra. Draped in a lehariya saree, in shocking pink and white with a white floral printed blouse, Shilpa was in a delightful mood. Her son, Viaan Raj Kundra, was there too, dressed in a bright red kurta. In a video shared by the actor, Shilpa can be seen beating a drum while Raj smashes a coconut on the ground. Joining the revelry are Shilpa’s sister Shamita Shetty and mother Sunanda. Videos of Shilpa and Raj doing an aarti at their home too is online.

Shilpa Shetty and her family at the Ganesh visarjan.

Viaan Kundra too tries to dance.

Shilpa dances to the beats of the drums.



Also bidding adieu to Ganpati was Salman Khan’s kid sister Arpita. While Arpita could be seen dressed in a pale pink salwar kameez, her husband Aayush Sharma was seen in a dark deep blue kurta pyjama. At Arpita’s visarjan, also seen were actor Sohail Khan with his son. Earlier, Arpita’s Ganesh Chaturthi festivities at her home saw the who’s who of Bollywood queue up for darshan. There was the entire Salman Khan parivaar including Salim Khan, Arbaaz Khan who came in with his rumoured girlfriend Giorgia Andriani, his ex wife Malaika Arora was there too with her mother Joyce and sister Amrita Arora. Katrina Kaif, a great favourite of the Khan household was present too. She came in with her sister Isabelle Kaif. Soha Ali Khan came for a darshan with her daughter Inaaya Naummi Kemmu and husband Kunal Kemmu.

Sohail Khan, Arpita Khan, her son Ahil and Sohail’s son at the visarjan.

Aayush Sharma carries Ganpati for visarjan.

Arpita Khan busy with the visarjan function.

Many more stars made it to Mukesh Ambani’s Ganpati party as well. These included Amitabh Bachchan who came in with his daughter Shweta, Shah Rukh Khan and wife Gauri, Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor, Karan Johar, Kiara Advani, Yami Gautam among others.

(All pictures by Viral Bhayani)

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Sep 15, 2018 11:21 IST