Ganesh Chaturthi 2018: Soha Ali Khan, Sunny Leone and more celebrate with their cute kids. See pics

Bollywood was out and about through the day on Friday to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi with a lot of colour and love. Stars were spotted decked up in their brightest ethnic outfits, celebrating the festival with their whole families.

Actor Soha Ali Khan was spotted with her actor husband Kunal Kemmu and daughter Inaaya at the residence of Salman Khan’s sister, Arpita Khan Sharma. Soha’s sweet family looked adorable and the mum and her daughter wore matching yellow outfits—Soha in a suit and Inaaya in a ghagra choli. Kunal also looked handsome in his all-black pathani suit.

Also spotted with her kids was Sunny Leone who welcomed Ganesha’s idol into her new home. She shared a picture of her sweet daughter putting tilak on her father Daniel Weber’s forehead and on her mum’s. In the picture, Sunny is also seen cradling one of her new born twin sons and nursing him with a bottle of milk. Sunny captioned the photo, “She is the reason I believe in God. To be blessed by her is like having the hand of God on our heads! Nisha Kaur Weber our gift from heaven!”

Pregnant actor Neha Dhupia also shared pictures with her husband Angad Bedi and her big baby bump. Neha looked stunning in her green outfit and Angad matched her perfectly in his beige kurta. “All dressed up to whisper sweet somethings to #ganeshji ... #ganpatibappamorya ... @rjdeigg #aboutlastnight #godbless is all,” she captioned the photo.

Up and coming Bollywood actor Ananya Pandey also got decked up for the occasion in her prettiest dress. She wore a pink sharara and arrived to puja at Arpita Khan Sharma’s residence with her mother Bhavana.

Actor Sanjay Dutt also arrived for the puja with his wife Manayata Dutt at Arpita’s house. She wore a stunning green saree while Sanjay was seen in an all-black outfit.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Sep 14, 2018 21:36 IST