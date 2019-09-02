Ganesh Chaturthi 2019: Mukesh Ambani’s Antilia decks up in flowers and lights for Ganpati

bollywood

The Ambani household has kickstarted the Ganpati celebrations with their residence, Antilia being decked up in flowers and lights. Like most of Maharashtra, industrialist Mukesh Ambani along with wife Nita and sons Akash and Anant Ambani also welcome Lord Ganesha at their residence each year.

A video of the elaborate decorations at Antilia has surfaced online. While the multi-storey building is decorated with lights, the way to the house is also lit up with marigold flowers and lights.

This is Akash Ambani and wife Shloka Mehta’s first Ganpati celebrations after their wedding. His sister Isha Ambani also tied the knot with businessman Anand Piramal last year.

Meanwhile, several actors including Vivek Oberoi, Shilpa Shetty, Sanjay Dutt and Salman Khan are celebrating Ganpati with their families. Salman’s mother Salma and sister Arpita Singh welcomed the lord upon his arrival at their residence. Salma performed the aarti while Arpita is seen entering their house with another idol in her hands.

While Sanjay Dutt seems to be busy with his film projects, his 8-year-old son Shahraan took the lead and was seen welcoming the idol at his house. Sonu Sood’s sons also joined him as he brought a Ganesha ideol to kickstart the Ganesh Chaturthi festivities on Monday.

Talking about how a person chooses the right Ganpati idol for the festival, actor Ayushmann Khurrana recently told Hindustan Times in an interview, “You know, in the past, I have accompanied a few friends when they went to pick up an idol. And I have been told that there’s an instant connect with a particular idol, so, you look into the idol’s eyes and you are like, ‘this is my Ganpati.’ I have seen that kind of relationships prosper.”

He also revealed how he used to get off from his auto rickshaws to dance in a random Ganpati procession while on his way to auditions.

