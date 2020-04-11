Geeta Kapur’s hat tip to medical staff, municipal workers and cops amid Covid-19 crisis: We can’t thank them enough

bollywood

Updated: Apr 11, 2020 14:03 IST

Last year, choreographer Geeta Kapur’s mother, Rani, fell ill and had to be hospitalised. Since then, she has been undergoing treatment and been in and out of hospital. And even during this lockdown situation, Kapur’s Instagram video documenting how she has been visiting her ailing mother has caught everyone’s attention.

Expressing gratitude towards the medical workers and policemen for their efforts, she says, “We can’t thank them enough. They’re managing patients, their families so well amid all the panic around with a smile. Even the policemen when they check my pass every day, the other day they called up the hospital to clarify my purpose of visit. That’s the right approach. All these people deserve nothing but our love and respect,” she says.

Meanwhile, the 46-year-old had also put up a post requesting how religious institutions can extend their help in a certain way.

“Be it mandir, masjid, gurdwara, church, we usually have one priest, pandit, maulavi, to take care of the place. From my house I hear the azaan five times a day and that actually gave me this idea that if these people can come forward and spread awareness through the microphones available then that would be of great help,” she explains.

Kapur also highlights the good work that Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is doing in keeping the city clean.

“I see these BMC workers putting so much effort to keep the city clean every day. I think while we’re wonderfully helping those in need and even the stray animals with food, we should also make sure that the food packets, plates, etc are thrown in the dustbin. Especially, if animal feeders can dispose the food waste well, it would help these workers,” says Kapur.

